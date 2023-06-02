Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

MUMBAI: K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his version of Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy', has shared that he wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and wants to cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri.
Aoora is absolutely in love with Bappi da's music and wishes to bring Indian and Korean fans closer through the celebrated music director's music.
Aoora said: "I always had a deep desire to work on an Indo-Korean project, and reimagining 'Jimmy Jimmy' which has very modern and globally appealing beats took me on a very interesting journey."
He further mentioned: "Giving a dynamic K-pop twist to a great, nostalgic hit of the 80s was enjoyable and Bappi da's musical brilliance just blew me away. His music makes me want to do more collaborative projects and bring Indian and Korean fans even closer."
The uploaded single, which was released under the label of Saregama, on YouTube has also attracted a deluge of compliments from Korean and nostalgic Indian fans. He added: "I am thrilled that the song is on its way to becoming a party anthem in both countries!"
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: The party song of the season is finally here as producer Bhushan Kumar brings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr together for the very...read more
MUMBAI: Making The Indian Premier League 2023’s final night a lot more memorable and starry was King who performed at the grand closing ceremony. A...read more
MUMBAI: In September 2022, NSRA Madhav Digital Records unveiled a unique and special offering, the 'Krishna Bhakt Samvaad,' in the form of a bhajan...read more
MUMBAI: Hip hop icon King had the audiences singing with him at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night as the he performed at IPL...read more
MUMBAI: On Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called "doyen of Indian cinema who has...read more