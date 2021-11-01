For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Nov 2021 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Never Elected release new single 'Where You Belong'

MUMBAI: Never Elected is a rock band fronted by vocalist Sujit Kumar is based out of Washington DC. Sujit also fronts the Mumbai based hard rock band, Overhung. He’s a huge advocate for mental health awareness among musicians and artists. This is exactly what Never Elected addresses in their new video, “Where You Belong”. The song will be out on Thursday, 11th November 2021.

After releasing the thought-provoking and socio-politically themed video for their song “Wake Up” last year, Never Elected is back with a new video for their song “Where You Belong.” The video touches on yet another serious topic, this time dealing with the struggles of mental health, a topic that is taboo to discuss openly in many cultures. Vocalist Sujit Kumar adds, “Sometimes you don't know what's worse. The reality you escape when you fall asleep, or the nightmares that you forcefully wake up from.”

“Where You Belong” takes a look into the intertwined lives of three individuals, all dealing with different forms of depression, anger, and passive suicidal ideations. The three characters include a therapist and failed parent who abuses his own prescription drugs, a rocker and cross dresser who is seeing a therapist for his depression, nightmares, and suicidal thoughts, and an angry corporate lawyer whose father killed his guitar playing dreams, and often has intrusive thoughts on wanting to kill his parents.

The song is accompanied by not just a music video, but what’s more of a short film. Once again, Never Elected, while still working in isolation due to COVID-19, teamed up with Rahul Mukerji of Proviscocity LLC who brought the idea and storyline to life.

Tags
COVID-19 Singer music
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2021

Rihanna dressed like Gunna for Halloween 2021

MUMBAI: Rihanna revealed her costume on Instagram, and it's nothing short of mind-blowing. She recreated the look and style of a recent post from rapper Gunna, to an almost perfect degree.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers ‘It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s first ever no. 1 DJ based band by becoming the lead face of BollyJammers.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Lil Idli’s 2nd Song from their album “Mitochondria” “Allergic” touches upon human and planet Earth’s ever changing equation

MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “Allergic.” It is the band’s second release from their upcoming album Mitochondria, after introducing their radiantly expressive style through their first s

read more
News | 01 Nov 2021

Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’, to name a few, has added another feather to his cap. Arjun has collaborated with digital giant Qyuki for a million dollar deal.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Digital giant Qyuki signs Arjun Kanungo in million dollar deal

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo who’s discography boasts of chart buster tracks like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Waada hai’, ‘Tum Na Ho’ and ‘Fursat’,...read more

2
Lil Idli’s 2nd Song from their album “Mitochondria” “Allergic” touches upon human and planet Earth’s ever changing equation

MUMBAI: Chicago-based Lil Idli – the project of artistic duo Ranjani & Deepak – marks their bold return with their new single and video, “...read more

3
Gaurav Roda is now the lead face of BollyJammers ‘It’s amazing to see people follow my footsteps’

MUMBAI: Multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers, India’s...read more

4
Saregama and Dhamaka Records released a unique motion poster of her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' on Padmini Kolhapure birthday

MUMBAI: Saregama & Dhamaka Records have released a motion poster on the birthday of Padmini Kolhapure that has got everyone wondering! The...read more

5
Rihanna dressed like Gunna for Halloween 2021

MUMBAI: Rihanna revealed her costume on Instagram, and it's nothing short of mind-blowing. She recreated the look and style of a recent post from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games