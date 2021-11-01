Never Elected release new single 'Where You Belong'

MUMBAI: Never Elected is a rock band fronted by vocalist Sujit Kumar is based out of Washington DC. Sujit also fronts the Mumbai based hard rock band, Overhung. He’s a huge advocate for mental health awareness among musicians and artists. This is exactly what Never Elected addresses in their new video, “Where You Belong”. The song will be out on Thursday, 11th November 2021.

After releasing the thought-provoking and socio-politically themed video for their song “Wake Up” last year, Never Elected is back with a new video for their song “Where You Belong.” The video touches on yet another serious topic, this time dealing with the struggles of mental health, a topic that is taboo to discuss openly in many cultures. Vocalist Sujit Kumar adds, “Sometimes you don't know what's worse. The reality you escape when you fall asleep, or the nightmares that you forcefully wake up from.”

“Where You Belong” takes a look into the intertwined lives of three individuals, all dealing with different forms of depression, anger, and passive suicidal ideations. The three characters include a therapist and failed parent who abuses his own prescription drugs, a rocker and cross dresser who is seeing a therapist for his depression, nightmares, and suicidal thoughts, and an angry corporate lawyer whose father killed his guitar playing dreams, and often has intrusive thoughts on wanting to kill his parents.

The song is accompanied by not just a music video, but what’s more of a short film. Once again, Never Elected, while still working in isolation due to COVID-19, teamed up with Rahul Mukerji of Proviscocity LLC who brought the idea and storyline to life.