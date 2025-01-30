RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2025 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Kuwait's ABZY's new video reflects on changing 'Mistakes' off debut album 'Hollow Bloom' out now!

MUMBAI: Releasing his debut full-length album "Hollow Bloom" this past December, Kuwaiti singer-songwriter and metal enthusiast, ABZY (frontman of WAZIN and former vocalist & guitarist of Srai) is sharing the latest music video for the track "Mistakes". The song is about about regret, reflection, and the desire for second chances.

"This song reflects on the mistakes we’ve all made in the past, exploring the idea of what it would be like if we had the chance to go back and change them," adds ABZY.

The music video for "Mistakes" can be seen and heard at

Embracing the energy of METAL, Middle Eastern roots, along with a global music palette and his personal experiences, ABZY has fashioned it all in "Hollow Bloom". A raw, introspective exploration of the human experience, blending metal, rock, and soft tones into a compelling sonic journey. ABZY’s powerful songwriting captures the emotional turmoil of past trauma, the weight of toxic relationships, and the universal search for peace, all wrapped in a perfect balance of aggressive and soothing melodies.

"Hollow Bloom is for anyone who's felt the pull between light and shadow, the challenge and beauty of change. This project has been deeply personal to me and sharing it with the world has been a longtime dream. Through making music, I discovered the perfect outlet—it feels like the most natural path for me, my true calling, and my sole purpose in life. I believe fans will truly enjoy the album because it offers a diverse blend of vibes, ensuring there's something for everyone to connect with. I want listeners to connect with the music and enjoy the journey it takes them on. I also hope to show them that, in today’s world, anyone can create meaningful art—even from the comfort of their own bedroom. Grateful for your support, join me on this musical journey, Much love!" adds ABZY.

People can expect an amazing time and incredible energy from upcoming live shows as ABZY plans 2025 to be full of live performances to leave everyone with a smile on their faces and a spark of inspiration in their hearts.

Recommended for fans of Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars, Bad Omens, I Prevail, Silent Planet, Sleep Token, and Spiritbox, ABZY's debut album "Hollow Bloom" is available on digital platforms.

Tags
Abzy Hollow Boom music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2025

Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and restrictive policies have raised questions about the band's true commitment to sustainability.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2025

Harmonizing with the planet: How music concerts in India can go green and prioritize sustainability

MUMBAI: As the music industry in India continues to grow and evolve, it's becoming increasingly important for concert organizers and promoters to prioritize sustainability and reduce their environmental footprint.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2025

Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, Talkhouse, Uproxx, NME, FLOOD Magazine and Clash.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2025

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project unveil the nostalgic 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar' with "Tips Take 2"

MUMBAI: Get ready to be swept away by a wave of nostalgia as Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project continue their electrifying journey with "Tips Take 2." Following the resounding success of "Sambhala Hai Maine," the dynamic duo is back with the second captivating classic "Palki M

read more
 | 29 Jan 2025

Modern Metal band BLAXEM new EP album Ethereal set for release in May

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is excited to announce the signing of BLAXEM to a worldwide exclusive deal. A devastatingly heavy modern metal band from Chile, whose music yields comfort and joy in dark times, like a beacon of light accompanied by a distinct heavy feel that rings true.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and...read more

2
Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with...read more

3
Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum,...read more

4
Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores...read more

5
Harmonizing with the planet: How music concerts in India can go green and prioritize sustainability

MUMBAI: As the music industry in India continues to grow and evolve, it's becoming increasingly important for concert organizers and promoters to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games