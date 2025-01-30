Kuwait's ABZY's new video reflects on changing 'Mistakes' off debut album 'Hollow Bloom' out now!

MUMBAI: Releasing his debut full-length album "Hollow Bloom" this past December, Kuwaiti singer-songwriter and metal enthusiast, ABZY (frontman of WAZIN and former vocalist & guitarist of Srai) is sharing the latest music video for the track "Mistakes". The song is about about regret, reflection, and the desire for second chances.

"This song reflects on the mistakes we’ve all made in the past, exploring the idea of what it would be like if we had the chance to go back and change them," adds ABZY.

The music video for "Mistakes" can be seen and heard at

Embracing the energy of METAL, Middle Eastern roots, along with a global music palette and his personal experiences, ABZY has fashioned it all in "Hollow Bloom". A raw, introspective exploration of the human experience, blending metal, rock, and soft tones into a compelling sonic journey. ABZY’s powerful songwriting captures the emotional turmoil of past trauma, the weight of toxic relationships, and the universal search for peace, all wrapped in a perfect balance of aggressive and soothing melodies.

"Hollow Bloom is for anyone who's felt the pull between light and shadow, the challenge and beauty of change. This project has been deeply personal to me and sharing it with the world has been a longtime dream. Through making music, I discovered the perfect outlet—it feels like the most natural path for me, my true calling, and my sole purpose in life. I believe fans will truly enjoy the album because it offers a diverse blend of vibes, ensuring there's something for everyone to connect with. I want listeners to connect with the music and enjoy the journey it takes them on. I also hope to show them that, in today’s world, anyone can create meaningful art—even from the comfort of their own bedroom. Grateful for your support, join me on this musical journey, Much love!" adds ABZY.

People can expect an amazing time and incredible energy from upcoming live shows as ABZY plans 2025 to be full of live performances to leave everyone with a smile on their faces and a spark of inspiration in their hearts.

Recommended for fans of Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars, Bad Omens, I Prevail, Silent Planet, Sleep Token, and Spiritbox, ABZY's debut album "Hollow Bloom" is available on digital platforms.