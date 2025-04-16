RadioandMusic
News |  16 Apr 2025 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Doja Cat teases new music with “Jealous Type” snippet and potential album track list

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is keeping fans on their toes with fresh hints about her next album. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram Live to preview a 30-second snippet of a new song titled “Jealous Type” — a glitzy, pop-forward track that showcases her smooth vocals and lyrical bite.

“Boy, let me know if this is careless / I could be torn between two roads that I just can’t decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise?” she sings, before launching into a percussive hook built around Eighties-inspired drums. The verse continues, “He loves me / But he can’t hold this above me / When my eyes are green I’m ugly / You’re vain and hip to rushing” — lyrics that Doja later confirmed herself on X (formerly Twitter).

The unreleased track was also among 16 titles included in a possible track list Doja posted to X early Sunday (April 13). Other songs on the list include “Lipstain,” “Kink,” “Make It Up,” “Couples Therapy,” “Amen,” “One More Time,” “Acts of Service,” and “Turn the Lights On.” While the track list remains unconfirmed and no official release date has been shared, Doja made it clear that details are under wraps for now, cheekily posting: “Don’t ask me where crack is rn.”

Fans may recall that earlier this year, she hinted at the album title being Vie (French for “life”), although that tweet has since been deleted. Whenever it arrives, the new LP will mark her first full-length release since 2023’s Scarlet, which was later expanded with the deluxe Scarlet 2 Claude.

In the meantime, Doja Cat has kept busy with collaborations, including “N.H.I.E.” with 21 Savage, “Born Again” with Lisa and Raye, and “Just Us” with Jack Harlow.

The countdown to Vie — or whatever her next era may be called — has definitely begun.

