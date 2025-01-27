XG set to release 'XDM Unidentified Waves' on January 31st!

MUMBAI: ‘XDM Unidentified Waves’ is an unprecedented project produced under the direction of XGALX's founder and Executive Producer JAKOPS (SIMON JUNHO PARK). The work features XG's music reimagined in unexpected genres, such as Jersey Club, Big Room, Future House, Trance, Piano House and Hard Rock, reflecting a new and unique musical dimension.
By highlighting their signature "X," this release offers reimagined sounds distinct from the original tracks, presenting listeners with an unparalleled X-POP experience. It traverses boundaries like an unidentified frequency, expanding auditory and sensory horizons. Through the message of "New Breed, Breaking Boundaries," the release reinforces XGALX's identity of "breaking down barriers to create new cultures."
Last year, XG made significant strides globally. Their 2nd mini-album, "AWE," debuted on the U.S. Billboard 200 and claimed the top spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Album chart. Their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'" spanned 26 cities with 29 performances, drawing a total audience of approximately 200,000 across Asia, North America, the UK and Europe.
This year, XG is set to continue their momentum with additional performances in Japan (Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka), February shows in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne), and March concerts in China (Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu). A South American tour is also planned.
Furthermore, XG will make history this April as the only Japanese artist confirmed to perform at the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, marking another milestone in their global ascent.
XG’s latest work, "XDM Unidentified Waves," will be digitally released this Friday, January 31.
