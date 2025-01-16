Percept ICE manages the sponsorship and brand engagement for Davidoff at Sunburn 2024

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management, Sponsorship and Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and managed the end-to-end sponsorship and brand activation for Coty.Inc’s Davidoff at Sunburn Goa 2024.The iconic three-day festival, held from December 28-30, 2024, at Dhargalim, Goa, witnessed a staggering footfall of over 1.5 lakh global attendees, celebrating music, dance and visual artistry.

The Strategic Planning unit of Percept ICE spearheaded Davidoff’s marketing outreach through a strategic sponsorship tie-up and immersive brand engagement during the festive season. The sponsorship management encompassed a series of bespoke pre-buzz promotional campaigns across retail and digital platforms and outlets like Shoppers Stop and Nykaa. Contest-driven registrations, influencer collaborations, media tie-ups, merchandise distribution, dynamic on-ground activations, and sustained post-event engagement ensured phenomenal visibility and buzz for the brand. Push Messages were sent via WhatsApp to previous year’s registrants, and the pre-event activity saw customers participate in a contest by tagging friends, sharing why Davidoff is the perfect festival fragrance, and vying for tickets.

At the brand engagement zone, amidst the pulsating beats and dazzling performances, Percept ICE elevated the Sunburn vibe with the launch of the Davidoff Cool Water Reborn at the Experience Zone – a space designed as per the guidelines and direction of the Davidoff global team. From ideation to on-ground execution, to digital amplification, every detail was thoughtfully curated by Percept ICE to captivate festival-goers while embodying Davidoff's global standards.

At a world-renowned festival like Sunburn, ensuring maximum brand visibility across the expansive venue was paramount. The elevated Davidoff structure not only offered unparalleled prominence, but also offered the best views to visitors from the Davidoff lounge area, while the unique slide engagement became a standout attraction, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

With millions of visitors flooding the festival grounds, the Percept ICE Brand Activations team implemented a streamlined digital registration process across all three days, ensuring a smooth and efficient audience flow through the space. Fun engagements included Slide the Puck, Spin the Wheel, Neon Body and Face Painting, Aqua Immersive Room, Fragrance Bar, and the #DavidoffReborn Slide which offered customers multiple touch-points for a long-lasting recall of the brand and product.

Across the festival venue, brand visibility was elevated through strategic on-site branding, stage presence with logos and brand films, anchor mentions, and interactive giveaways including testers, merchandise and fragrance mists distributed via digital registrations. To amplify the impact, Percept ICE's Brand Activations team deployed highly trained Davidoff Brand Ambassadors, ensuring meaningful audience engagement that extended far beyond the activation zone.

The results were phenomenal with 6,000 plus registered visitors at the engagement zone and a multiplier engagement with customers across various digital engagement platforms of the brand, the IP, retailers and more.

Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, shared her thoughts on the success of the activation, “Managing the end-to-end sponsorship marketing and brand engagement activity for Coty.Inc’s Davidoff has been an enriching experience for the Percept ICE team. Every step of our planning was anchored in the brand’s objectives, resulting in an overwhelming response that brought Davidoff’s world-class ethos to life at one of the world’s most vibrant music festivals. With our expert Brand Activations team seamlessly blending innovation, engagement, production design and quality, process and statistics; the Daviodoff at Sunburn Experience has been the best way to end the year 2024 on a high note. As we move into the New Year, we’re excited to continue designing bespoke marketing solutions that maximize ROI for our clients. From sponsorships to activations, we remain committed to redefining experiential marketing with innovative, end-to-end strategies that drive impactful brand engagement.”

Sunburn Goa 2024 featured an electrifying lineup of 100+ international and Indian artists, including globally renowned DJs Skrillex, Peggy Gou, KSHMR, and ARGY, who performed across six stunning underwater-themed stages, setting the tone for an unparalleled EDM spectacle. Sunburn continues to be the definitive destination for electronic dance music enthusiasts, and Percept ICE yet again demonstrated its expertise in delivering impactful Sponsorship and Brand Activations that leave lasting impressions.