German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring "Bloom" to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Böhmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on May 8, 2025. This one-night-only immersive event, a collaboration between Sound Simplify, Team Innovation Spacebound, and Dome, marks Böhmer's sophomore return to Mumbai since his 'Breathing' Tour. After his multi-sensory 'Bloom' Tour performances in Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa last year, fans can anticipate a deeply resonant experience.

Ben Böhmer has garnered international acclaim for his ability to seamlessly blend deep house, progressive elements and poignant melodies, creating a sonic tapestry that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. A composer and producer dedicated to bringing fresh ideas to life, Bohmer has spent over a decade perfecting his craft, channelling profound emotions through his music. His groundbreaking debut album, ‘Breathing’, delved into themes of grief, while its 2021 follow-up, ‘Begin Again’, explored the pain of separation. With nearly a billion streams and over 200 performances in 2022, Bohmer achieved remarkable success, yet found himself disconnected from his artistic vision. His latest critically lauded third album, ‘Bloom’, signifies a bold reset—a confident return to his improvisational roots and true creative aspirations. ‘Bloom’ captures Ben’s artistic evolution, embodying his joyful embrace of innovation and relentless passion for creation.

Touring in support of ‘Bloom’, which was heralded as a demonstration of all the depth, lushness and absolute feeling the German producer is a master of, the tour will feature an upgrade to Ben’s show, which now includes his instrument of choice, the piano, returning Ben to his improvisational roots as an artist and composer. The setlist will include tracks such as ‘Martin’, ‘Rust’, ‘Beyond Beliefs’, ‘Breathing’, ‘Wall Of Strings’, ‘Evermore’, ‘The Space In Between’, ‘Rain’, ‘Father Ocean (Ben Bohmer Remix)’, ‘Best Life’ and ‘Faithless’.

Ben Böhmer states, "My previous experiences performing in India have been truly special. The energy and passion of the crowds is incredible, and I'm thrilled to be returning to Mumbai after two years to share my latest sounds and create another memorable night together."

Mohit Agarwal, Founder, Sound Simplify states, "We're incredibly excited to bring Ben Böhmer back to India. His music transcends genres, offering fans an immersive experience that resonates on a deeply emotional level. This bespoke performance will be an unforgettable night."

Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation states, "Ben Böhmer's artistry represents a sophisticated and deeply emotive corner of electronic music that has widely resonated with the Indian audiences during his previous visits. We are delighted to welcome him back to Mumbai, further solidifying his connection with his fans here."

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound states, "Ben Böhmer's 'Bloom' tour represents a new chapter in his artistic journey, and we're thrilled to be a part of bringing that vision to Mumbai. His dedication to innovation and creating meaningful sonic landscapes aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional experiences to Indian fans."

Mazhar Nadiadwala, CEO, Dome states, "The SVP Stadium is excited to host Ben Böhmer, an artist known for his emotive soundscapes and immersive performances. We are ready to welcome fans for a night of unforgettable music, showcasing the venue’s capability to create memorable experiences. "

Attendees can anticipate a meticulously crafted set that showcases Böhmer's signature blend of introspective melodies and driving rhythms, all within the state-of-the-art acoustics and ambiance of the performance venue. Building on the success of his prior appearances, this event is poised to be a highlight of Mumbai's spring cultural calendar, offering a sanctuary of sound for those seeking a more nuanced and emotionally engaging electronic music experience.

Tickets are available for purchase on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start INR 2,000 /- upwards.