RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Apr 2025 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring "Bloom" to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Böhmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on May 8, 2025. This one-night-only immersive event, a collaboration between Sound Simplify, Team Innovation Spacebound, and Dome, marks Böhmer's sophomore return to Mumbai since his 'Breathing' Tour. After his multi-sensory 'Bloom' Tour performances in Kolkata, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa last year, fans can anticipate a deeply resonant experience.

Ben Böhmer has garnered international acclaim for his ability to seamlessly blend deep house, progressive elements and poignant melodies, creating a sonic tapestry that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. A composer and producer dedicated to bringing fresh ideas to life, Bohmer has spent over a decade perfecting his craft, channelling profound emotions through his music. His groundbreaking debut album, ‘Breathing’, delved into themes of grief, while its 2021 follow-up, ‘Begin Again’, explored the pain of separation. With nearly a billion streams and over 200 performances in 2022, Bohmer achieved remarkable success, yet found himself disconnected from his artistic vision. His latest critically lauded third album, ‘Bloom’, signifies a bold reset—a confident return to his improvisational roots and true creative aspirations. ‘Bloom’ captures Ben’s artistic evolution, embodying his joyful embrace of innovation and relentless passion for creation.

Touring in support of ‘Bloom’, which was heralded as a demonstration of all the depth, lushness and absolute feeling the German producer is a master of, the tour will feature an upgrade to Ben’s show, which now includes his instrument of choice, the piano, returning Ben to his improvisational roots as an artist and composer. The setlist will include tracks such as ‘Martin’, ‘Rust’, ‘Beyond Beliefs’, ‘Breathing’, ‘Wall Of Strings’, ‘Evermore’, ‘The Space In Between’, ‘Rain’, ‘Father Ocean (Ben Bohmer Remix)’, ‘Best Life’ and ‘Faithless’.

Ben Böhmer states, "My previous experiences performing in India have been truly special. The energy and passion of the crowds is incredible, and I'm thrilled to be returning to Mumbai after two years to share my latest sounds and create another memorable night together."

Mohit Agarwal, Founder, Sound Simplify states, "We're incredibly excited to bring Ben Böhmer back to India. His music transcends genres, offering fans an immersive experience that resonates on a deeply emotional level. This bespoke performance will be an unforgettable night."

Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation states, "Ben Böhmer's artistry represents a sophisticated and deeply emotive corner of electronic music that has widely resonated with the Indian audiences during his previous visits. We are delighted to welcome him back to Mumbai, further solidifying his connection with his fans here."

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound states, "Ben Böhmer's 'Bloom' tour represents a new chapter in his artistic journey, and we're thrilled to be a part of bringing that vision to Mumbai. His dedication to innovation and creating meaningful sonic landscapes aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional experiences to Indian fans."

Mazhar Nadiadwala, CEO, Dome states, "The SVP Stadium is excited to host Ben Böhmer, an artist known for his emotive soundscapes and immersive performances. We are ready to welcome fans for a night of unforgettable music, showcasing the venue’s capability to create memorable experiences. "

Attendees can anticipate a meticulously crafted set that showcases Böhmer's signature blend of introspective melodies and driving rhythms, all within the state-of-the-art acoustics and ambiance of the performance venue. Building on the success of his prior appearances, this event is poised to be a highlight of Mumbai's spring cultural calendar, offering a sanctuary of sound for those seeking a more nuanced and emotionally engaging electronic music experience.

Tickets are available for purchase on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start INR 2,000 /- upwards.

Tags
German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer Bloom music
Related news
 | 16 Apr 2025

IMPC to host Bhakti evening featuring Kailash Kher and the Foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras

MUMBAI: The International Mandir Prabandhak Council (IMPC) with Bhagva app, as sponsor, is set to host the Kailasa Evening, featuring live performance by Padmashree awardee Kailash Kher.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2025

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's 'Snake' takes the lead on the UK British Asian Music Charts

MUMBAI: In a powerful fusion of East and West with hypnotic rhythmic charm, global sensation Nora Fatehi and international pop icon Jason Derulo have soared to the top of the UK British Asian Music Charts with their blockbuster track ‘Snake’.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2025

From Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh to Action Aaryan - Here's your Good Friday Long Weekend binge guide!

MUMBAI: This April, as we approach the Good Friday weekend, a lineup of compelling new releases awaits to match every mood. Whether you want intense drama, uplifting tales, or thrilling action, these new releases promise unforgettable viewing experiences.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2025

From Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh to Action Aaryan - Here's your Good Friday Long Weekend binge guide!

MUMBAI: This April, as we approach the Good Friday weekend, a lineup of compelling new releases awaits to match every mood. Whether you want intense drama, uplifting tales, or thrilling action, these new releases promise unforgettable viewing experiences.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2025

Doja Cat teases new music with “Jealous Type” snippet and potential album track list

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is keeping fans on their toes with fresh hints about her next album. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram Live to preview a 30-second snippet of a new song titled “Jealous Type” — a glitzy, pop-forward track that showcases her smooth vocals and lyrical bite.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rubal Sikka and Raxstar ignite hearts with new release 'Haan Di': A Powerful tale of love and triumph

MUMBAI: New York-based singer, songwriter, and producer Rubal Sikka has teamed up with UK rap sensation Raxstar to deliver their electrifying new...read more

2
Akshath Acharya unveils his latest single ‘Rozaana’ – A song that feels like home

MUMBAI: After striking a chord with audiences through his previous hits, Akshath Acharya returns with his newest single, ‘Rozaana’—a song that...read more

3
Doja Cat teases new music with “Jealous Type” snippet and potential album track list

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is keeping fans on their toes with fresh hints about her next album. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram Live to preview a 30-...read more

4
IMPC to host Bhakti evening featuring Kailash Kher and the Foundation of 120 Shiv Shakti Kendras

MUMBAI: The International Mandir Prabandhak Council (IMPC) with Bhagva app, as sponsor, is set to host the Kailasa Evening, featuring live...read more

5
Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films and Sony Music India drop the love song of the year - Koi Naa- from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf!

MUMBAI: Following the buzz around its captivating trailer, the much-awaited romantic comedy, from the house of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films - Bhool...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games