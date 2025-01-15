BIIG PIIG narrates loss in new single 'One Way Ticket'

MUMBAI: Today, pop’s latest innovator drops brand new single ‘One Way Ticket’ via RCA Records. Acting as a musical poem of grief, the single tackles bold new territory for Biig Piig ahead of her much-anticipated debut album ‘11:11’. The reflective album celebrates the ebbs and flows of life whilst ‘One Way Ticket’ delves into a heartfelt goodbye [HERE].

Preorder the album [HERE].

Of the new single, Biig Piig notes, "This is a track that I made with a long-time collaborator of mine and producer that I love. It brought me into some memories about a person in my life that had passed. I reflected on what it's like to go through these amazing things that are happening in life and got me thinking about how they would be proud of me. They'd said if I kept dreaming that I'd get there, so really, it’s like a letter to them."

On February 7th, ‘11:11’ will enter into the wake of flirty abandoning ‘Favourite Girl’ and the brave new world of ‘Decimal’. With communal spirit baked into her DNA, Biig Piig’s debut album era opened with ‘4AM’, an evocative banger about breaking free from a negative cycle. The queen of reinvention herself embraces the track’s nocturnal, melancholic lyrics. ‘Decimal’ suitably teases a record full of cities, strangers, synchronicity, and an unflinching exploration of the self. Dreamlike and disorienting in equal measure, the album is named after the angel number ‘11:11’ - symbolising true enlightenment and awakening. It’s the feeling that you’ve finally arrived, after a period of chaotic transition. And clearly, Biig Piig has arrived with the announcement of this sensational record.

Today’s release follows last year’s globally acclaimed mixtape, ‘Bubblegum’, another immersive body of buoyant dance-pop inspired by the safety she found in club culture as a teen. The Gen Z icon, with a furiously adventurous spirit and a love for bilingual lyrics, has celebrated a run of EPs, singles and synonymous creative self-discovery. The 26-year-old has lived in countless cities, and worked all kinds of jobs from dealing poker at Leicester Square’s Empire Casino to working in a draft house after a stint at a ‘beer school’. Fast forward to 2024, and she boasts impressive co-signs with international giants like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and the BBC Sound Poll to tours alongside the likes of Glass Animals and Jungle.

Filling the speakers with a bold world of colours and synthetic textures, Biig Piig states that sometimes she’s “inspired by going out, but sometimes it’s pure fantasy. It’s like daydreaming – you’re writing to manifest, almost.

Biig Piig 2025 Album Headline tour dates:

Sat 15 Feb- Birmingham, 02 Institute 2

Mon 17 Feb- 3Olympia, Dublin

Weds 19 Feb- The Limelight 2, Belfast

Thurs 20 Feb- SWG3 (TV Studio), Glasgow

Fri 21 Feb- New Century Hall, Manchester

Sun 23 Feb- Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Weds 26 Feb- SWX, Bristol

Thurs 27 Feb- Roundhouse, London

Sat 1 Mar- Trix Club, Antwerp

Mon 3 Mar- Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg

Tues 4 Mar- Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

Wed 5 Mar- Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

Fri 7 Mar- La Cigale, Paris