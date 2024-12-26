Raveena Mehta and Rishi Rich reunite for 'My Dil Goes' electrifying new song

MUMBAI: International artist Raveena Mehta, a versatile singer known for delivering back-to-back hits like Casanova with Tiger Shroff, her independant singles, Do It Right, Awara, Bewafa, Tere Liye, Na Ja, Moonlight, is coming back with yet another banger. After their 2020 collaboration on Jab Tu Hai Wahi, Raveena Mehta and renowned UK producer Rishi Rich are reuniting after four years to work on an exciting new project.

Rishi Rich, a pioneer of the Urban Desi genre and a key figure in shaping the sound of South Asian music, joins forces with the soulful voice of Raveena Mehta to deliver a track that promises to be both fresh and nostalgic. Adding to the magic is the talented Kiranee, who has composed and written the new song. This trio, having created a hit in the past, is now ready to capture audiences once again.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Raveena said, “With its catchy melody and beat, "My Dil Goes" is the perfect anthem to get everyone catching a vibe. It channels Y2K spacey aesthetics, retro boomboxes, and authentic Brooklyn street style, bringing the song’s energy to life. This is the first single from my EP with Rishi Rich which will be released in the new year. In the meantime, our audiences can get a glimpse into what's coming”

With two musical powerhouses coming together in a dynamic music video, this project is set to be a sensational treat for fans. Raveena urges her listeners to look forward to this release, promising a fresh sound and something new to groove to.