Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films and Sony Music India drop the love song of the year - Koi Naa- from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf!

MUMBAI: Following the buzz around its captivating trailer, the much-awaited romantic comedy, from the house of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films - Bhool Chuk Maaf is back in the spotlight with the launch of its first track, ‘Koi Naa’. The teaser has already stirred excitement among fans, giving a glimpse of what’s in store. Backed by the visionary Dinesh Vijan, Bhool Chuk Maaf continues Maddock Films’ streak of delivering heartfelt and refreshing stories. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film stars the ever-versatile Rajkummar Rao and the talented Wamiqa Gabbiin the lead roles of Ranjan Tiwari and Titli Mishra. The film is set for a global release on May 9, 2025.

‘Koi Naa’ beautifully captures the dreamy and romantic essence of Bhool Chuk Maaf, offering a glimpse into the charming world of Ranjan and Titli. A soft and dreamy love anthem, the track explores silent glances, fleeting moments, and the delicate beginnings of love. With its tender lyrics and moving vocals, the song highlights the emotional heartbeat of the film. Composed by the enigmatic Tanishk Bagchi and Gifty, with poignant lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and produced by Tanishk Bagchi & Ganesh Waghela, the song is beautifully sung by Harnoor and Shreya Ghoshal - a musical pairing that radiates chemistry and charm. The music video offers a visual treat, packed with playful, romantic scenes between Rajkummar and Wamiqa, giving fans a peek into their delightful on-screen chemistry. It sets the perfect mood for the emotional and entertaining journey the film promises.

Sharing his excitement, Rajkummar Rao said, “The response to the trailer has been truly overwhelming, it’s always incredibly fulfilling when audiences connect with your work. With Koi Naa, we’re now adding a whole new romantic layer to the story. The song captures the quiet, unspoken emotions of love in such a beautiful way, it brings depth and soul to Ranjan and Titli’s journey. The first time I heard the track; I was completely hooked. It’s been on loop ever since! A big shout out to the entire music team for crafting such a heartfelt and vibey track.”

Wamiqa Gabbi, who brings elegance and effortless charm to the screen, added, “Shooting for ‘Koi Naa’ with Rajkummar was a blast! It’s hands down one of my favourites from the Bhool Chuk Maaf album. It makes you want to dream, feel, and just lose yourself in its rhythm. We hope everyone feels the same magic we felt while filming it.”

The singer of Koi Naa, Shreya Ghoshal, shared, “Bringing this track to life has been such an exciting ride! From the very first note, ‘Koi Naa’ pulls you into the whimsical world of Bhool Chuk Maaf. It's got the energy of love, and a beat that makes you move. Can’t wait for everyone to vibe with it!”

Harnoor, the singer of the track added, “‘Koi Naa’ is about the beauty of falling in love and how it captures the most raw and vulnerable state of two individuals who are in love. For me Koi Naa is something very special as it not only beautifully captures the emotion of love but it also gave me a chance to collaborate with one of India’s most talented singers, Shreya Ghoshal. I am grateful to be a part of this multi-talented team. in unexpected ways. We wanted to bring an experience that mirrors the emotional journey of the movie, captures the essence of Ranjan and Titli's character.

Music composer Tanishq Bagchi said, “With Koi Naa, we wanted to create a timeless, all-consuming love track- something that lingers with you. Thanks to Irshad’s evocative lyrics and the amazing voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Harnoor, and our full-hearted production, I think we’ve hit the right note.”

Irshad Kamil added Creating 'Koi Naa' for 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' was truly a magical journey from start to finish. Koi Naa is not just a song but a feeling brought beautifully to life on screen by Rajkummar and Wamiqa. I feel truly grateful to have been part of a track so close to my heart. I hope audiences give it as much love as we felt while making it."

Bhool Chuk Maaf is all set to tell the story of Ranjan and Titli’s love urging to uncover the reason behind the endless cycle to set things right and take audiences on a ride of emotions. With a perfect mix of humour, heart, and mystery, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic ride. Catch it in theatres worldwide on May 9, 2025.

Listen to ‘Koi Naa’ from Bhool Chuk Maaf here: