A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations. Explore Arrakis' treacherous sands, the clash of humanity and machines, and the saga of power, prophecy, and survival. Whether you're a seasoned fan or discovering the universe, this list of immersive audiobooks and movies will help you navigate the complex tapestry of power, prophecy, and destiny. Unleash your inner Fremen and embark on a journey through the stars!

Dune

Platform: Audible

Discover the epic story of Muad'Dib, a young man raised on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. In a world of political intrigue and ancient prophecies, he rises to become a legendary figure, fulfilling a destiny that will shape the future of humanity. Based on Frank Herbert's groundbreaking novel, this captivating audiobook will transport you to a world of sandworms, spice, and interstellar warfare. Tune in to discover how he fulfils humankind's most ancient and unattainable dream.

Dune: The Butlerian Jihad

Platform: Audible

In the distant future, humanity has colonised space but is now under the oppressive rule of all-powerful machines. This era of machine dominance, known as the Time of Tyrants, began when humans, driven by ambition, used advanced computers to seize the Old Empire. They transformed themselves into immortal cymeks, man-machine hybrids. However, the cymeks' world-controlling computers, Omnius, eventually overthrew their creators and established a brutal thousand-year reign. Now, Omnius, tired of human disobedience and cymek rebellion, plans to eradicate both. Humanity's only hope for survival lies in defeating the oppressive machine overlords.

Dune: The Machine Crusade

Platform: Audible

The initial victory in the Butlerian Jihad, a war against the oppressive machine overlords, ignited hope for humanity. Earth lies in ruins, however, Serena Butler’s murdered child became a reminder of the oppression. This also brought about renewed determination and resistance led by Xavier Harkonnen and Vorian Atreides. However, the end is nowhere in sight. Four powerful Titans, machines with human minds, and the omnipresent computer mind, Omnius, pose a significant threat to humans and redemption is another war away. Fire up your device to find out what awaits humanity!

Dune

Platform: Netflix

Paul Atreides, a young man of extraordinary potential, is thrust into a perilous destiny. Tasked with safeguarding his family's legacy and the future of humanity, he is forced to venture to the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. As powerful forces clash over the control of a precious resource, Paul's unique abilities and prophetic visions set him on a collision course with destiny. Set against the backdrop of interstellar warfare and ancient prophecies, he must confront his fears and rise to the challenge of leading a rebellion against the oppressive forces that seek to exploit Arrakis and its people. Made into a popular motion picture and loved by fans worldwide, tune in for this Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer which marks one of their career-best performances!

Dune Part 2

Platform: Jio Cinema

Betrayed and exiled, Paul Atreides, a young man with extraordinary visions, finds solace and purpose among the fierce and proud Fremen. United by a shared destiny and a burning desire for vengeance, Paul and Chani, his beloved Fremen wife, lead a rebellion against the oppressive regime. As the stakes rise and the future of the universe hangs in the balance, Paul strives to avert a catastrophic destiny. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.