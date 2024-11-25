RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2024 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations. Explore Arrakis' treacherous sands, the clash of humanity and machines, and the saga of power, prophecy, and survival. Whether you're a seasoned fan or discovering the universe, this list of immersive audiobooks and movies will help you navigate the complex tapestry of power, prophecy, and destiny. Unleash your inner Fremen and embark on a journey through the stars!

Dune

Platform: Audible

Discover the epic story of Muad'Dib, a young man raised on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. In a world of political intrigue and ancient prophecies, he rises to become a legendary figure, fulfilling a destiny that will shape the future of humanity.  Based on Frank Herbert's groundbreaking novel, this captivating audiobook will transport you to a world of sandworms, spice, and interstellar warfare. Tune in to discover how he fulfils humankind's most ancient and unattainable dream.

Dune: The Butlerian Jihad

Platform: Audible

In the distant future, humanity has colonised space but is now under the oppressive rule of all-powerful machines. This era of machine dominance, known as the Time of Tyrants, began when humans, driven by ambition, used advanced computers to seize the Old Empire. They transformed themselves into immortal cymeks, man-machine hybrids. However, the cymeks' world-controlling computers, Omnius, eventually overthrew their creators and established a brutal thousand-year reign. Now, Omnius, tired of human disobedience and cymek rebellion, plans to eradicate both. Humanity's only hope for survival lies in defeating the oppressive machine overlords.

Dune: The Machine Crusade

Platform: Audible

The initial victory in the Butlerian Jihad, a war against the oppressive machine overlords, ignited hope for humanity. Earth lies in ruins, however, Serena Butler’s murdered child became a reminder of the oppression.  This also brought about renewed determination and resistance led by Xavier Harkonnen and Vorian Atreides. However, the end is nowhere in sight. Four powerful Titans, machines with human minds, and the omnipresent computer mind, Omnius, pose a significant threat to humans and redemption is another war away. Fire up your device to find out what awaits humanity!

Dune

Platform: Netflix

Paul Atreides, a young man of extraordinary potential, is thrust into a perilous destiny. Tasked with safeguarding his family's legacy and the future of humanity, he is forced to venture to the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. As powerful forces clash over the control of a precious resource, Paul's unique abilities and prophetic visions set him on a collision course with destiny. Set against the backdrop of interstellar warfare and ancient prophecies, he must confront his fears and rise to the challenge of leading a rebellion against the oppressive forces that seek to exploit Arrakis and its people. Made into a popular motion picture and loved by fans worldwide, tune in for this Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer which marks one of their career-best performances!

Dune Part 2

Platform: Jio Cinema

Betrayed and exiled, Paul Atreides, a young man with extraordinary visions, finds solace and purpose among the fierce and proud Fremen. United by a shared destiny and a burning desire for vengeance, Paul and Chani, his beloved Fremen wife, lead a rebellion against the oppressive regime. As the stakes rise and the future of the universe hangs in the balance, Paul strives to avert a catastrophic destiny. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. 

Tags
Audible Dune Zendaya Timothee Chalamet
Related news
 | 25 Nov 2024

A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2024

Global star Nora Fatehi’s collaborative track ‘It’s True’ with international artist CKay is now out!

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi’s collaborative track with international artist CKay titled ‘Its True’ has officially out. This highly anticipated song showcases Nora in all her glory and is part of CKay's album called ‘Emotions’.

read more
 | 07 Aug 2024

Dive into the fictional world of westeros and listen to all Audiobooks from the series on Audible!

MUMBAI: With the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale airing earlier this week, the withdrawal symptoms from Westeros are already kicking in. As you brace yourself for a long two-year wait until the next season and the wildest fan theories about what will happen next, dive into George R.R.

read more
 | 01 Aug 2024

Here’s a list of audiobooks and movies capturing the essence of friendship - perfect for your Sunday binge this Friendship Day!

Friends make good days better, bad days bearable and trips unforgettable! This Friendship Day don’t forget to cherish those who bring method to your madness, the ying to your yang and the ones who pick up your calls at 4 a.m.!

read more
 | 15 Jul 2024

From Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hawkeye to Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaali Awaazein: Five trending audio series on Audible this week!

MUMBAI: With a rising interest for audio entertainment, A-list celebrities have been taking to the audio format—lending their voices to audio series—forging a deeper connection with audiences.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar. Known for blending rock-...read more

2
TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic...read more

3
DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament read more

4
Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro. Known for his electrifying...read more

5
Morning Motivation: A playlist to kickstart your day

MUMBAI: Are you tired of waking up to the same old routine? Do you struggle to find the motivation to tackle the day ahead? Look no further! Our...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games