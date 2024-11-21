RadioandMusic
YUNG SAMMY features on NYC show ‘On The Radar'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking moment for Indian hip-hop, rising star and DESI TRILL signee YUNG SAMMY has premiered his latest freestyle ‘Noida 2 NYC’ on New York's prestigious On The Radar platform, marking another milestone in his international journey.

Fresh off his acclaimed appearance on Apple Music's Fire In The Booth with Charlie Sloth, YUNG SAMMY's new release showcases his signature style - a powerful blend of Indian roots and New York hip-hop influences. The freestyle demonstrates his versatility with seamless transitions between cultural elements, setting new standards for Indian hip-hop on the global stage.

Joining the league of artists like Drake, Central Cee, Da Baby, Ice Spice, YUNG SAMMY becomes the second India-based hip hop artist after Hanumankind to feature on the prominent global show.

YUNG SAMMY states, "This freestyle is more than just music – it's a bridge between Noida and New York, showing the world what Indian hip-hop is capable of. From the streets of Noida to New York's iconic platforms, this journey represents every young Indian artist's dream."

Shabz Naqvi, Founder, DESI TRILL said “YUNG SAMMY’s journey from Noida to New York is nothing short of groundbreaking for Indian hip-hop. At DESI TRILL, our mission has always been to bridge cultures and push boundaries, and YUNG SAMMY exemplifies that vision with his unique blend of South Asian and global hip-hop influences. His freestyle on On The Radar is not just a milestone for him but a testament to the untapped potential of Indian artists on the world stage. DESI TRILL is proud to support talents like him, redefining what it means to be a global artist while staying true to their roots.”

The artist's recent Fire In The Booth appearance has already established him as one of the most promising voices in Indian rap, garnering attention from both domestic and international audiences. With ‘Noida 2 NYC’, he continues to bridge cultural gaps while staying true to his roots.

Building on this momentum, YUNG SAMMY's unique journey from Noida's streets to New York's hip-hop scene serves as an inspiration for aspiring Indian artists. His ability to blend authentic Hindi lyrics with international rap styles has not only caught the attention of global platforms but has also created a new blueprint for Indian hip-hop artists aiming to make their mark on the world stage.

