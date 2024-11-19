IMP. releases new song 'Michishirube', featured as Ending Theme for TV Tokyo Drama 'Qros No Onna”

Japanese boy band IMP. has unveiled their latest single, "Michishirube," a thrilling track that serves as the ending theme for the TV Tokyo drama series Qros No Onna. Produced by the powerhouse team of Nijiiro Samurai Zuma, Matt Cab, and Tamami, the song's dynamic sounds perfectly mirror the drama's intense narrative. With lyrics that delve into the uncertainties and determination of the characters navigating the weekly magazine industry, "Michishirube" captures the spirit of forging ahead despite challenges.
“Michishirube” Music Video Now Streaming
The music video for "Michishirube" is now available on IMP.'s official YouTube channel, offering fans a visually captivating experience. The MV combines powerful imagery with intense emotion, featuring the members surrounded by mysterious hands. Suspenseful shutter sounds and flashing lights heighten the cinematic tension, reflecting the drama's gripping atmosphere. Fans can explore the layers of storytelling embedded in this striking visual presentation.
Upcoming Double A-Side Single: “BAM-BOO/Michishirube”
The new track will also feature on IMP.’s upcoming third double A-side single, "BAM-BOO/Michishirube," set for release on Monday, December 16, 2024. This highly anticipated physical release will be available in three editions. Limited Edition A and Limited Edition B will contain 3 songs each, while the Regular Edition will include 4 songs. The Blu-ray will feature the Music Video, Music Video Behind The Scenes, and CD Jacket/Booklet Behind The Scenes.
Fans purchasing all three editions will receive a special original illustration sticker as a bonus.
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, Saira Banu, the wife of renowned music composer AR Rahman, has announced her separation from him. This decision...read more
MUMBAI: India’s hip-hop emerging powerhouses, Khushi TDT and Lash Curry, are turning up the volume and embracing a movement of grit and self-belief...read more
Mumbai: Decathlon the sports products brand, announces a association with Myntra. The association will make Decathlon’s premium range of sportswear,...read more
MUMBAI: For much of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Caribbean, Jamaican and reggae music scene in Toronto was almost unrivaled in North America...read more
MUMBAI: Life has come a full circle for RJ and actor Malishka Mendonsa, who first embodied the character of Sarojini Naidu in a school competition...read more