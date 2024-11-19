IMP. releases new song 'Michishirube', featured as Ending Theme for TV Tokyo Drama 'Qros No Onna”

Japanese boy band IMP. has unveiled their latest single, "Michishirube," a thrilling track that serves as the ending theme for the TV Tokyo drama series Qros No Onna. Produced by the powerhouse team of Nijiiro Samurai Zuma, Matt Cab, and Tamami, the song's dynamic sounds perfectly mirror the drama's intense narrative. With lyrics that delve into the uncertainties and determination of the characters navigating the weekly magazine industry, "Michishirube" captures the spirit of forging ahead despite challenges.

“Michishirube” Music Video Now Streaming

The music video for "Michishirube" is now available on IMP.'s official YouTube channel, offering fans a visually captivating experience. The MV combines powerful imagery with intense emotion, featuring the members surrounded by mysterious hands. Suspenseful shutter sounds and flashing lights heighten the cinematic tension, reflecting the drama's gripping atmosphere. Fans can explore the layers of storytelling embedded in this striking visual presentation.

Upcoming Double A-Side Single: “BAM-BOO/Michishirube”

The new track will also feature on IMP.’s upcoming third double A-side single, "BAM-BOO/Michishirube," set for release on Monday, December 16, 2024. This highly anticipated physical release will be available in three editions. Limited Edition A and Limited Edition B will contain 3 songs each, while the Regular Edition will include 4 songs. The Blu-ray will feature the Music Video, Music Video Behind The Scenes, and CD Jacket/Booklet Behind The Scenes.

Fans purchasing all three editions will receive a special original illustration sticker as a bonus.