Jai Dhir and Akanksha Bhandari collaborate to present ‘Petals’, a beautiful Punjabi-indie folk fusion

MUMBAI: Rising Punjabi music sensation, Jai Dhir and acclaimed indie-pop singer, Akanksha Bhandari have joined forces to release ‘Petals’, a compelling track that beautifully portrays a love story grounded in patience, passion, and longing. The song, written and co-composed by Jai Dhir, unveils the delicate journey of two people deeply in love, holding on to each other with unwavering commitment and mutual respect.

‘Petals’ is set to be a refreshing addition to Punjabi music, combining Jai’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics with Akanksha’s signature indie folk charm.

Sharing his thoughts about the track, Jai Dhir shares, “With ‘Petals’, I wanted to capture the feeling of being so deeply in love that everything around you reminds you of that special person. It’s a story of longing, patience, and the quiet moments that make love powerful. For me, this track is a reminder that true love is about holding on and believing in the right time.”

Talking about the collaboration, Akanksha Bhandari says, “‘Petals’ is a song that Jai crafted with the perfect melody and lyrics for my voice. The song was born out of an unforgettable writing session in Goa which both of us were a part of. After two years, it feels surreal to see ‘Petals’ come to life. I’ve listened to it countless times and I hope everyone will love it as much as I do!”

The track is now available for streaming across all leading streaming platforms along with a lyric video set to be released on Jai’s official YouTube channel. With its lush melody and poetic storytelling, ‘Petals’ is set to resonate with audiences across the world, celebrating the timeless power of love.

About Jai Dhir

Jai Dhir is a 24-year-old young Punjabi-pop artist based out of New Delhi. He is considered to be one of the rising Punjabi artists in India with several hit original singles to his credit so far. He started his musical journey when he was only 19, and since then has grown massively as an artist – clocking close to a million monthly listeners in a fairly short span of time.

Exploring almost all facets in music has helped him gain the uniqueness that he brings about in every song. Learning everything on his own during the lockdown, from production to songwriting, he has been able to use all his skills and ‘create magic’ as his fans describe his music.

Jai Dhir started his journey with Bollywood music and focused on romantic Hindi songs. Coming from a Punjabi background, he absorbed the language and gave it his own twist by merging Punjabi, R&B and Pop zones. His latest releases – ‘Don’t Go’, ‘Stay’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Dassde’, ‘Mirza’ perfectly throw light on the amalgamation of his knowledge, talent and interest areas. He has also released his debut EP ‘LOVER BOY’ this year which has received a great response from his listeners and allowed the young talent to tap into new audiences, amassing a cult following for his music.

Furthermore, Jai has successfully drilled his name into the millionaire’s club. His track, ‘Mirza’ released in collaboration with Lost Stories for Instagram’s ‘1 Minute Music’ hit over 30 million streams across platforms followed by the release of the successful music album with the artists titled ‘Marigold Soundsystem’ which has garnered over a million streams. He also officially released a Punjabi version of the viral song ‘Kesariya’ in collaboration with Pritam with Sony Music India after recording close to a million views on his one-minute version of the song on Instagram. The artist is sure to leave everyone spellbound with his music as he still has a long way to go!