Why 2024 belongs to Sachin-Jigar: The Music Directors who can do it all

MUMBAI: 2024 has truly been Sachin-Jigar's year. Known for their ability to tackle a variety of genres and blend traditional and modern sounds, the dynamic duo has created some of the most memorable tracks of the year. Whether crafting soundtracks for major films or standalone singles, Sachin-Jigar has delivered chart-toppers that struck a chord with audiences across India. Let’s look at a few of their hit albums of 2024.

Munjya

Munjya album is a vibrant fusion of modern pop. Standout tracks like Taras with high-energy beats combined and Tainu Khabar Nahi with its heartfelt melodies, creating a sound that feels fresh .

Stree 2

The soundtrack for Stree 2 keeps up the quirky spirit of the first film while adding a new layer of fun and mystery. Aayi Nai quickly caught on with audiences, who loved its bhojpuri vibes that fit the film’s unique genre blend. Meanwhile, Aaj Ki Raat brings in a grooving element that’s perfect for a late-night listen, making these tracks loved by the audience.

Vicky Vidya ka woh wala video

In Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Sachin-Jigar dial up the energy with a youthful soundtrack that’s as fresh as it is catchy. Mere Mehboob became an instant favorite, with fans sharing making reels across social media thanks to its infectious tune and lively music video. These songs capture the film’s youthful spirit, proving Sachin-Jigar’s knack for creating music that sticks in your head long after the credits roll.

Diamond Ni

Diamond Ni is an example of how Sachin-Jigar blend tradition with today’s beats, featuring a collaboration with Aditya Gadhvi, known for his incredible Coke Studio performances. This track stands out by blending Gujarati folk influences with modern pop elements, creating a tune that’s soulful and energetic.

Tum Se from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Tum Se taps into Sachin-Jigar’s softer, romantic side with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", a song that’s as gentle as it is moving. With its delicate melody and lyrics about love and vulnerability, this song has found a special place with listeners who connect with its heartfelt simplicity.