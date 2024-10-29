RadioandMusic
News |  29 Oct 2024 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Trivedi’s Rangeeni Lights Up the Internet, Bringing Fans Together to Groove to Its Colorful Beats!

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi’s latest single, Rangeeni, from his upcoming album Azaad Collab, is an instant hit, racking up views and streams across platforms within a day of its release. Rangeeni has surpassed 6 million views on YouTube and Instagram, achieving impressive numbers in just four days! The song has a rapidly growing listener base and Rangeeni is setting a high bar for Azaad Collab. It is trending on Instagram, with fans expressing their love by creating countless reels. The song is showing just how deeply listeners are connecting with its soulful vibe and heartfelt lyrics by the legendary Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Amit Trivedi, a respected name in the music industry, is known for his unique skill in blending modern sounds with earthy soul. Rangeeni is no different, showcasing Jubin Nautiyal’s expressive voice and Hansika Pareek’s warm tones, making the track feel like a journey.

Since its release, Rangeeni has been met with glowing response across social media, with fans praising its soothing melody and moving delivery. Comments on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube highlight how the song brings a sense of calm and nostalgia, making it a perfect musical escape.

The song has sparked a wave of appreciation posts, tweets, and fan comments, all celebrating its gentle, nostalgic feel. “Rangeeni feels like a vibrant feast, stunning both visually and sonically! AT fan forever!” one fan wrote on YouTube appreciating its visual and musical beauty.

Another shared, “When you got to know it's an unexpected collab Amit Trivedi x Jubin Nautiyal x Hansika Pareek there is already a Masterpiece loading and after listening to the full version I have just fallen in love with this new Rangeeni song, an amazing soulful track” Fans are calling it a masterpiece.

A Jubin fan wrote, “Jubin Nautiyal sir is not just a singer, he is an emotion for us .”

Rangeeni is just the beginning of Azaad Collab, a project that celebrates creative freedom and the boundless potential of music. With this strong start, fans are eager to see what other emotions Trivedi and his collaborators will bring to the table. With Rangeeni’s reception, Azaad Collab promises to be an unforgettable journey through music. The album is set to release on 5th November 2024.

Listen to Rangeeni now streaming on all platforms.

Music Video Link:

