News |  18 Oct 2024 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars team up for new single ‘APT’

MUMBAI: Rosé has entered a new phase of her career, debuting her first solo track “APT.” in collaboration with Bruno Mars. Released on Friday ahead of her upcoming album in December, the song features a quirky, upbeat vibe, perfectly matched by a playful music video set against a pink backdrop. The video opens with Rosé and Bruno standing side by side in matching leather jackets, with Rosé leading the vocals as Bruno showcases his drumming skills. The two later come together for a lively duet.

Rosé shared that “APT.” is inspired by her favorite Korean drinking game, Apartment. “It’s a simple game that brings a lot of fun and breaks the ice at parties,” she explained. “One night in the studio, I taught my crew the game, and it became a moment of inspiration. When Bruno joined the track, everything just clicked.”

Bruno Mars added a humorous anecdote on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of them playing the game together. “Rosé got me saucy with this Korean drinking game, and soon after, she tried to kiss me! I was like, ‘Woah Rosie, what part of the game is this?’ She said, ‘Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!’ It was a wild night, but super fun.”

“APT.” is the first glimpse of Rosé’s upcoming 12-track album titled Rosie, which she describes as her most personal and candid work yet. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars is gearing up for the final leg of his Las Vegas residency. This marks his second collaboration of 2024, following Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga.

