Singapore's rising star Josh Makazo shines on Spotify NYC Billboard as Radar Global 2024 Artist

MUMBAI: Singapore's rising pop sensation Josh Makazo has officially made his mark with a Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York City—standing out as the sole Singaporean artist spotlighted this time round. This coveted placement aligns with Josh's selection as a Spotify RADAR Global 2024 Artist, taking his place among the world's most promising rising stars. Featured on the world's largest digital stage, this milestone underscores the rise of the multi-talented singer-songwriter, whose captivating sound continues to resonate beyond borders.
Hot off the launch of his latest single, "Belong To You", which is already making waves across streaming platforms, Josh's billboard will illuminate one of the world's most iconic locations as part of Spotify's RADAR program. Spotify's RADAR program, known for showcasing emerging talents from around the world, has spotlighted many now-international superstars. With Josh's inclusion, he joins an esteemed roster of rising global talent.
The timing couldn't be more aligned, as Josh is also gearing up for his debut headline concert 'BEFORE I SEE' in Singapore (tickets can be found HERE), as well as the release of his EP 'BEFORE I SEE', which promises to expand his sonic palette even further. With his genre-blending sound and evocative storytelling, Josh continues to build momentum as a standout Asian voice in contemporary electronic-pop music.
