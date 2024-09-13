RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Sep 2024 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Singapore's rising star Josh Makazo shines on Spotify NYC Billboard as Radar Global 2024 Artist

MUMBAI: Singapore's rising pop sensation Josh Makazo has officially made his mark with a Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York City—standing out as the sole Singaporean artist spotlighted this time round. This coveted placement aligns with Josh's selection as a Spotify RADAR Global 2024 Artist, taking his place among the world's most promising rising stars. Featured on the world's largest digital stage, this milestone underscores the rise of the multi-talented singer-songwriter, whose captivating sound continues to resonate beyond borders.

Hot off the launch of his latest single, "Belong To You", which is already making waves across streaming platforms, Josh's billboard will illuminate one of the world's most iconic locations as part of Spotify's RADAR program. Spotify's RADAR program, known for showcasing emerging talents from around the world, has spotlighted many now-international superstars. With Josh's inclusion, he joins an esteemed roster of rising global talent.

The timing couldn't be more aligned, as Josh is also gearing up for his debut headline concert 'BEFORE I SEE' in Singapore (tickets can be found HERE), as well as the release of his EP 'BEFORE I SEE', which promises to expand his sonic palette even further. With his genre-blending sound and evocative storytelling, Josh continues to build momentum as a standout Asian voice in contemporary electronic-pop music.

Tags
Josh Makazo Spotify Radar music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Sep 2024

Gully Fest announces second edition - A victory lap of Indian Hip Hop

MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2024

Delhi-based Indian electronica producer Alboe releases first track ‘Sahi’ from upcoming album, Enroute 24

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely of places – in something that Shah Rukh Khan said.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2024

Nora En Pure delivers introspective original 'Train Of Thoughts'

MUMBAI: Reflecting on another successful whirlwind summer tour, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure returns to reveal one of her most sought-after IDs from her recent performances across the globe – Train Of Thoughts.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2024

Karan Aujla to contribute part proceeds from India Tour towards Women Welfare

MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to his highly anticipated 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' in India.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2024

Kis Raag Ka – A song that asks, "Whose Voice Is It, Really?"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience of artistry in the face of external constraints.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Gully Fest announces second edition - A victory lap of Indian Hip Hop

MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.read more

2
Kis Raag Ka – A song that asks, "Whose Voice Is It, Really?"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience...read more

3
Get Ready to groove with Dil Sandhu's new gangster-themed song "14 Kille"

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by...read more

4
Delhi-based Indian electronica producer Alboe releases first track ‘Sahi’ from upcoming album, Enroute 24

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely...read more

5
Karan Aujla to contribute part proceeds from India Tour towards Women Welfare

MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games