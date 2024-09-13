Nora En Pure delivers introspective original 'Train Of Thoughts'

MUMBAI: Reflecting on another successful whirlwind summer tour, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure returns to reveal one of her most sought-after IDs from her recent performances across the globe – Train Of Thoughts.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Train Of Thoughts

Perfectly encapsulating her love for ethereal synths, driving basslines and emotive build-ups, this cut invites listeners into the depths of her sonic identity. Evoking a sense of introspection and reflection, Train Of Thoughts effortlessly glides across a majestic instrumental arrangement, guiding listeners through on a nature-infused journey. Following her recent vocal single Hyperreal featuring Robinson, released this summer via Big Beat Records, Train Of Thoughts is out now on Enormous Tunes.

After a short touring break, Nora En Pure will be back on the road this weekend, making her Mauritius debut at The Mystik Garden. Closing out the month in the US, she will play at the Ramova Theatre in Chicago, Elektricity in Pontiac, CRSSD Festival in San Diego and WonderLove in Portland.

