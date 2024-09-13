Nora En Pure delivers introspective original 'Train Of Thoughts'

MUMBAI: Reflecting on another successful whirlwind summer tour, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure returns to reveal one of her most sought-after IDs from her recent performances across the globe – Train Of Thoughts.
Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Train Of Thoughts
Perfectly encapsulating her love for ethereal synths, driving basslines and emotive build-ups, this cut invites listeners into the depths of her sonic identity. Evoking a sense of introspection and reflection, Train Of Thoughts effortlessly glides across a majestic instrumental arrangement, guiding listeners through on a nature-infused journey. Following her recent vocal single Hyperreal featuring Robinson, released this summer via Big Beat Records, Train Of Thoughts is out now on Enormous Tunes.
After a short touring break, Nora En Pure will be back on the road this weekend, making her Mauritius debut at The Mystik Garden. Closing out the month in the US, she will play at the Ramova Theatre in Chicago, Elektricity in Pontiac, CRSSD Festival in San Diego and WonderLove in Portland.
Keep up-to-date with future shows and announcements via BandsInTown and Instagram.
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more
MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.read more
MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by...read more
MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely...read more
MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to...read more