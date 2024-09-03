RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2024 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Lay of the Autumn shares second single 'Flowing Tears' off upcoming album 'Of Love And Sorrow' out Oct 2024

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly anticipated album "Of Love And Sorrow" due out on October 25th, 2024.

Lay Of The Autumn is a new Symphonic Power Metal band led by Davide Scuteri (Ravenword, Choirs Of Veritas) featuring Iryna Boyarkina (ERIA, Mysterya), Michele Olmi (Chronosfear, Embrace Of Souls), Cesare Ferrari and Davide Lovecchio. Their debut album, featuring 10 emotionally charged tracks, merges the intensity of Power Metal with the grandeur of Symphonic Metal creating a deeply evocative listening experience.

"Flowing Tears" is a standout piece that encapsulates the full spectrum of the band's sound, blending sorrow with beauty in a way that is uniquely Lay Of The Autumn.

LISTEN - http://lnk.to/dFBHmU

The album, mixed and mastered by Ettore Rigotti (Disarmonia Mundi) at Ettore Rigotti Studios, ensures a flawless sound that captures the melancholic and powerful essence of the band. Lay Of The Autumn offers a fresh yet familiar energy for fans of Symphonic and Power Metal, making this album a must-listen for anyone who values music that resonates deeply with the soul and stirs profound emotions.

"Of Love And Sorrow" album will be available as Digipak CD / Digital Release from October 25th!

ALBUM PRE ORDER - https://bit.ly/lotacd

Track Listing:
1 - When It Rains - 2:27
2 - Flowing Tears - 5:52
3 - Lost In Your Eyes - 5:51
4 - After All This Time? Always - 5:44
5 - Thrown Away - 5:53
6 - Undergo Deconstruction - 5:55
7 - Love You To Death - 6:20
8 - Si Sta Come D'Autunno Sugli Alberi Le Foglie - 5:02
9 - Of Love And Sorrow - 5:59
10 - Who Is To Blame - 5:39

Album Credits (music, cover/art, production)
Lay Of The Autumn are:
Iryna ERIA Boyarkina - Vocals
Davide Scuteri - Keyboards / Composer
Cesare Ferrari - Bass Guitar
Davide Lovecchio - Guitars
Michele Olmi: Drums

Additional musicians
Andrea Gambaro - Growl Vocals in “Thrown Away” and “Of Love And Sorrow”

Album recorded at Davide Scuteri Music Studios
All music and lyrics by Davide Scuteri
All arrangements by Davide Scuteri and Lay Of The Autumn
Voice and back volcals recorded by Iryna ERIA Boyarkina at Ivan Boyarkin studios
Growl voice recorded by Andrea Gambaro at Andrea Gambaro Studios
The album has been mixed and mastered by Ettore Rigotti at Ettore Rigotti Studios
Instrumental track “Si Sta Come D'Autunno Sugli Alberi Le Foglie” mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studios
Cover artwork, logo and layout by Mattias Norén – www.progart.com
Photos by Flarescape – www.flarescape.com

Tags
Rockshots Records Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 03 Sep 2024

Out Now! Brazil's Gloria Perpetua's debut album 'The Darkside We Wanna Hide'

MUMBAI: Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album “The Darkside We Wanna Hide”.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

India's greenest music festival- Echoes of earth, celebrates 'Symphony of Seasons'

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of Echoes of Earth will celebrate the seasons and their significant role in shaping the natural world, highlighting the harmonious cycles of change and renewal they bring.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

Rock Band Jean Paul Jean Paul release new album "It Comes Back"

MUMBAI: Leave it to a band named after a sleepy Seinfeld character to create one of the more urgent and upbeat records out of Boston this year.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

Malhar & The Sea: Music Beyond Barrriers

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a world of immersive musical experiences.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

Candlelight Concerts spark a new era of musical enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation that brings live music to life in unique settings, successfully concluded its inaugural series at the historic Royal Opera House Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Crafting the Sound of Emotion: Hayden Scott on the Future of Music in Advertising

MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more

Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more

YouTube Premium prices see significant hike in India across all plans

MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Out Now! Brazil's Gloria Perpetua's debut album 'The Darkside We Wanna Hide'

MUMBAI: Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album “The Darkside We Wanna Hide”. This first full-length...read more

2
India's greenest music festival- Echoes of earth, celebrates 'Symphony of Seasons'

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of Echoes of Earth will celebrate the seasons and their significant role in shaping the natural world, highlighting the...read more

3
Lay of the Autumn shares second single 'Flowing Tears' off upcoming album 'Of Love And Sorrow' out Oct 2024

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly...read more

4
Malhar & The Sea: Music Beyond Barrriers

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a...read more

5
Danish Sood talks about his new song "Kyaa Karun" from 'Call Me Bae'

MUMBAI: Danish Pratap Sood, a rising star recognized for his diverse talents as both an actor and singer, recently opened up about his newest musical...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games