Lay of the Autumn shares second single 'Flowing Tears' off upcoming album 'Of Love And Sorrow' out Oct 2024

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly anticipated album "Of Love And Sorrow" due out on October 25th, 2024.

Lay Of The Autumn is a new Symphonic Power Metal band led by Davide Scuteri (Ravenword, Choirs Of Veritas) featuring Iryna Boyarkina (ERIA, Mysterya), Michele Olmi (Chronosfear, Embrace Of Souls), Cesare Ferrari and Davide Lovecchio. Their debut album, featuring 10 emotionally charged tracks, merges the intensity of Power Metal with the grandeur of Symphonic Metal creating a deeply evocative listening experience.

"Flowing Tears" is a standout piece that encapsulates the full spectrum of the band's sound, blending sorrow with beauty in a way that is uniquely Lay Of The Autumn.

LISTEN - http://lnk.to/dFBHmU

The album, mixed and mastered by Ettore Rigotti (Disarmonia Mundi) at Ettore Rigotti Studios, ensures a flawless sound that captures the melancholic and powerful essence of the band. Lay Of The Autumn offers a fresh yet familiar energy for fans of Symphonic and Power Metal, making this album a must-listen for anyone who values music that resonates deeply with the soul and stirs profound emotions.

"Of Love And Sorrow" album will be available as Digipak CD / Digital Release from October 25th!

ALBUM PRE ORDER - https://bit.ly/lotacd

Track Listing:

1 - When It Rains - 2:27

2 - Flowing Tears - 5:52

3 - Lost In Your Eyes - 5:51

4 - After All This Time? Always - 5:44

5 - Thrown Away - 5:53

6 - Undergo Deconstruction - 5:55

7 - Love You To Death - 6:20

8 - Si Sta Come D'Autunno Sugli Alberi Le Foglie - 5:02

9 - Of Love And Sorrow - 5:59

10 - Who Is To Blame - 5:39

Album Credits (music, cover/art, production)

Lay Of The Autumn are:

Iryna ERIA Boyarkina - Vocals

Davide Scuteri - Keyboards / Composer

Cesare Ferrari - Bass Guitar

Davide Lovecchio - Guitars

Michele Olmi: Drums

Additional musicians

Andrea Gambaro - Growl Vocals in “Thrown Away” and “Of Love And Sorrow”

Album recorded at Davide Scuteri Music Studios

All music and lyrics by Davide Scuteri

All arrangements by Davide Scuteri and Lay Of The Autumn

Voice and back volcals recorded by Iryna ERIA Boyarkina at Ivan Boyarkin studios

Growl voice recorded by Andrea Gambaro at Andrea Gambaro Studios

The album has been mixed and mastered by Ettore Rigotti at Ettore Rigotti Studios

Instrumental track “Si Sta Come D'Autunno Sugli Alberi Le Foglie” mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studios

Cover artwork, logo and layout by Mattias Norén – www.progart.com

Photos by Flarescape – www.flarescape.com