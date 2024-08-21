Go Betty Go to release new EP 'Black & Blue' via Wiretap Records

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based Go Betty Go is set to release their new EP, Black & Blue, via Wiretap Records on September 13. The EP features six tracks, including two newly recorded live-show fan favorites from early in the band’s career. Black & Blue was produced by Davey Warsop (The Used, Face to Face, Chuck Ragan, Matt Skiba). Pre-save it here.

For a taste of what’s to come, the band is releasing the debut song and video from Black & Blue on August 21. Listen to “Party At Sea” on your favorite streaming platform here.

Go Betty Go’s music is driven by Betty Cisneros’ roaring guitar, Nicolette Vilar’s soulful vocals, the momentous urgency of Michelle Rangel’s bass, and Aixa Vilar’s tumultuous drumming.

Nicolette shares, “Black & Blue is an EP that has been a long time in the making. We started working on these songs as soon as the pandemic broke out but had to pause like everyone else in the world at that time. As soon as it was clear to get back together and work in the studio, we received Betty’s Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in May 2022, which hit us all hard. But from that day forward, we decided we would stand strong and do everything in our power to help Betty fight and overcome cancer. It even sparked old ideas that we finally brought to the light of day. Two of the songs, “City Lights” and “Am I To Blame,” were written years ago when Emily Wynne-Hughes, aka Emily Valentine, was in the band. We have a two-decade-long history, but there was a moment when I quit the band, and Emily stepped in to take the reins. I’ve been back for many years, but this EP brought the band’s history full circle as we invited Emily to come back and rework some of those old original songs that had never been released.”

She continues, “We’re proud of the EP; it has a strong backbone full of grit and determination, reflecting the struggles we all went through as we wrote and recorded these songs. Black & Blue is a reference to the bruises life dealt us during these past difficult years. We heal from bruising, and even though it was challenging to make this EP, we overcame it.”

Go Betty Go first stepped into the Los Angeles music scene in 2000 when they were attending high school in Glendale, CA. The punk quartet swiftly ascended from local shows to a national reputation via critical acclaim and non-stop gigging, which included two lengthy Warped Tours, frequent cross-country tours, and an attention-getting invasion of South by Southwest. Independent label SideOneDummy quickly signed the band and released their debut EP Worst Enemy in 2004, followed by Nothing Is More in 2005. After lineup changes and a hiatus, the original foursome reunited and took the DIY approach with their 2015 EP Reboot. In 2023, they joined forces with the Los Angeles label Wiretap Records. Their music is in rotation on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, garnering a New Music Spotlight and Coolest Song in the World, and their songs have been featured in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and the Hulu movie Prom Dates.

Playing –

September 19 in Los Angeles, CA at The Paramount (EP Release Show)

September 21 in Las Vegas, NV at Area 15 @ Asylum Arcade

September 22 in Irvine, CA at Attention Fest @ Hanger 24