A disco-pop ode to Mumbai - RAAT KI RAANI

MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco, Bollywood flair, and contemporary electronic pop. With Aneesha’s sultry vocals and Konark Sikka’s sleek production, the track delivers a groove that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Nee Ko is the collaborative alias of vocalist-producer Aneesha and DJ-producer Konark Sikka—two distinct musical forces coming together to create energetic, genre-fluid music. The name is a fusion of their identities (Nee from Aneesha, Ko from Konark), reflecting their shared vision of blending Bollywood, indie, disco, and electronic sounds. Whether in the studio or on stage, Nee Ko is all about crafting a sound that feels familiar yet fresh, perfect for dancefloors, headphones, and everything in between.

A Tribute to the City of Dreams

Originally written and composed by Aneesha in 2022, Raat Ki Raani took shape over a year-long collaboration with Konark. The result is a track that nods to iconic retro acts like Nazia Hassan and Donna Summer, while staying rooted in a distinctly modern sonic style. Mixed by Ardon Rumnong, the song captures a rich, textured disco vibe with a polished, contemporary finish.

The music video, directed by Mumbai-based filmmaker Shrey, tells a moving visual story about the bittersweet experience of chasing dreams in Mumbai. Shot across Bandra, Khar, and BKC, it follows the journey of a struggling artist as he auditions for a fictional production titled ‘Raat Ki Raani’. Aneesha appears as a symbolic embodiment of Mumbai itself—enchanting, relentless, and impossible to ignore.

Actor and model Roshmin, who plays the protagonist, brings a raw and compelling energy to the role of a newcomer navigating the chaos of the city. While Konark isn’t seen in the main shoot, he makes a brief but meaningful appearance in footage filmed in Delhi—an intentional nod to his behind-the-scenes role as the sonic architect of the track.

Team Behind the Magic

• Director: Shrey

• Co-Director/Editor: Kalika Dhami

• Styling: Karishma Chouskey

• Hair & Makeup: Vanshika Nirmal & Rittika Attar

• Mixing Engineer: Ardon Rumnong

Raat Ki Raani is more than just a song, it’s a mood, a memory, and a movement for anyone who’s ever dared to dream in a city that never hits pause.