News |  22 Apr 2025 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber's Coachella 2025 appearance raises concerns among fans

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival has sparked concern among fans after videos of the singer surfaced online, showing him appearing disoriented and behaving unusually.

In one widely circulated clip, Bieber is seen smoking what seems to be cannabis while swaying alone as his track “What Do You Mean?” plays in the background. Another video, taken during an afterparty, shows him shirtless and dancing energetically to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” His detached demeanor and lack of interaction with those around him have left many fans questioning his wellbeing.

This isn’t the first time Bieber’s public behavior has raised eyebrows. Back in February, he appeared disengaged and slouched at a promotional event for his wife Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode. Although his team had previously downplayed concerns, the Coachella videos have reignited speculation about his health and personal life.

An anonymous source, reportedly from Bieber’s former inner circle, alleged that the singer is “lost” and surrounded by people who fail to hold him accountable. However, representatives for Bieber were quick to shut down these claims, calling them “clickbait nonsense” from “disgruntled ex-associates.”

Since stepping back from the spotlight in 2023 and canceling the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour due to health issues—including his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome—Bieber has kept a relatively low profile. The neurological condition, which can cause facial paralysis, hearing loss, and dizziness, has had a significant impact on his life and career.

While some fans are expressing concern, others are continuing to show support, hoping the artist is taking the time he needs to fully recover.

