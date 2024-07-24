Gigantum show off their Doomy Rock Stylings with new single 'Necron99'

MUMBAI: Gigantum, the innovative hard rock band from Los Angeles, USA continues to experiment with the genre norms as they release their second single “Necron99” from their upcoming self-titled debut album slated to hit online retailers on September 6, 2024. Following the successful launch of the single “Monkey King” last month, this new track delves deeper into the band’s eclectic influences and creative synergy, offering fans another taste of what’s to come. Vocalist/bassist Mia X comments on the single:
“A lot of the songs are about conversations that we have at practice. Necron99 came about when Mark told us about this movie he was really into and wanted us to check out called, WIZARDS. After watching it, I went down a rabbit hole to learn more and when he started playing the riff that is now Necron99, I started thinking about the importance of what the movie was portraying.”
“Necron99” has a very heavy, doomy industrial feel that takes the listener into darkness. Gigantum works collaboratively, coming up with riffs that bounce off each other, and in each track, the different ideas and musical influences of the musicians can shine through. The result is an EP that is as complex as it is compelling, offering listeners a glimpse into the band's creative process.
“Necron99” could be considered the modern-day “War Pigs” and is recommended for fans of Fu Manchu, Mastodon, and Red Fang.
Watch and listen to the lyric video for “Necron99” via its premiere on Outlaws of The Sun HERE.
Due out on September 6th, 2024, Gigantum's self-titled album is available for pre-order at https://gigantumband.bandcamp.com.
Lyric video for “Monkey King” at https://youtu.be/PsSv8Znmqk4
Track Listing:
1. Monkey King – 6:11
2. For All My Friends – 5:38
3. Forever Dreaming – 7:02
4. Brain Haze – 8:36
5. Rock Box – 3:38
6. Necron99 – 8:48
Album Length: 39:52
More info: https://linktr.ee/gigantumband
MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Gigantum, the innovative hard rock band from Los Angeles, USA continues to experiment with the genre norms as they release their second...read more
MUMBAI: The good vibes at Pacha Ibiza are set to bloom on Saturday night when the timeless Flower Power takes over the legendary nightclub once...read more
MUMBAI: The new generation of actors is impressing us with their acting and singing skills. Here are some standout new-age actors who have shown...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Karode, an emerging star in the music industry, recently had the honor of working with the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Together, they...read more
MUMBAI: When love goes wrong, and the heartbreak is real, Varinder Brar knows exactly how to channel that pain into music. “Kyu" is a ballad that...read more