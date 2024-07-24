Gigantum show off their Doomy Rock Stylings with new single 'Necron99'

MUMBAI: Gigantum, the innovative hard rock band from Los Angeles, USA continues to experiment with the genre norms as they release their second single “Necron99” from their upcoming self-titled debut album slated to hit online retailers on September 6, 2024. Following the successful launch of the single “Monkey King” last month, this new track delves deeper into the band’s eclectic influences and creative synergy, offering fans another taste of what’s to come. Vocalist/bassist Mia X comments on the single:

“A lot of the songs are about conversations that we have at practice. Necron99 came about when Mark told us about this movie he was really into and wanted us to check out called, WIZARDS. After watching it, I went down a rabbit hole to learn more and when he started playing the riff that is now Necron99, I started thinking about the importance of what the movie was portraying.”

“Necron99” has a very heavy, doomy industrial feel that takes the listener into darkness. Gigantum works collaboratively, coming up with riffs that bounce off each other, and in each track, the different ideas and musical influences of the musicians can shine through. The result is an EP that is as complex as it is compelling, offering listeners a glimpse into the band's creative process.

“Necron99” could be considered the modern-day “War Pigs” and is recommended for fans of Fu Manchu, Mastodon, and Red Fang.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for “Necron99” via its premiere on Outlaws of The Sun HERE.

Due out on September 6th, 2024, Gigantum's self-titled album is available for pre-order at https://gigantumband.bandcamp.com.

Lyric video for “Monkey King” at https://youtu.be/PsSv8Znmqk4

Track Listing:

1. Monkey King – 6:11

2. For All My Friends – 5:38

3. Forever Dreaming – 7:02

4. Brain Haze – 8:36

5. Rock Box – 3:38

6. Necron99 – 8:48

Album Length: 39:52

More info: https://linktr.ee/gigantumband