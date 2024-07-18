RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2024 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

"Harmonious Fusion: Rekha Bhardwaj's soulful voice adds heart and inspiration to Varun Jain’s composition in Artiste First's latest single 'Kitna Aasaan', celebrating inspirational stories"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is excited to announce the release of "Kitna Aasaan," a stirring and inspirational new song that celebrates amazing people and their inspiring stories, sung by the esteemed Rekha Bhardwaj, composed by Varun Jain, and lyrics by Juno. Scheduled for release on July 18, 2024, this song is set to resonate deeply with listeners through its heartfelt message of overcoming challenges with the support of loved ones and other amazing individuals.

"Kitna Aasaan" beautifully captures the essence of perseverance and the importance of having steadfast support during life's journey. The song, starring Shweta Warrier and directed by Deepak Rawat, showcases how support from loved ones can make life's challenges more bearable and meaningful. It highlights the importance of expressing gratitude and reminds one that with self-belief, struggle becomes strength, and with perseverance, anything is possible. It celebrates having a guide who makes the journey easier ("Kitna Aasaan") and embraces both joy and sorrow as fuel for growth.

Rekha Bhardwaj shares her feelings about the song: "Singing 'Kitna Aasaan' was an emotional experience. The lyrics and composition reflect the journey of finding strength amidst challenges and recognizing the invaluable support of loved ones. I hope this song touches everyone who has experienced similar journeys."

Varun Jain, the composer, describes the creative process: "Creating 'Kitna Aasaan' was a deeply fulfilling experience. This song is a tribute to the resilience inherent in all of us and the remarkable people who make our paths smoother. I am thrilled for the audience to hear it and connect with its message."

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, remarks: "Rekhaji has given us blessings through this song. This is a big validation to the team. Varun has made a soulful melody with simple and deep writing of Juno and inspiring Video presentation by Deepak and Shweta Warrior makes very proud to present to the audience.

"Kitna Aasaan" will be available on all major streaming platforms from July 18th, 2024.

Join us in celebrating inspiration stories and power of support and perseverance by sharing your own stories using the hashtags #KitnaAasaanStory, #PassionPursuit, and #DreamBig. You can tag the person who made your journey easier and celebrate their impact on your life on the social media handles.

Tags
Harmonious Fusion Rekha Bhardwaj Varun Jain Kitna Aasaan music
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2024

LA Power Trio Jr.Juggernaut premieres new video for latest single 'Everything I Touch' off upcoming LP 'Another Big Explosion; out August 9 on Mindpower Records

MUMBAI: LA power trio Jr. Juggernaut is debuting the video for the single "Everything I Touch" off the upcoming album 'Another Big Explosion,' out on August 9th.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Sync your steps to the Bollywood beats with DJ Akbar Sami at Dobaraa ,Gastropub The Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Get the weekend started on a groovy note as you dance your heart out while DJ Akbar Sami gets the party started with some electric beats at Dobaraa Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore, on Saturday, 20th July 2024.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Dedhia Music Foundation announces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024: One of a it's kind talent hunt for Hindustani classical musicians in the country

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization founded by Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Zycus and dedicated towards promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, introduces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Shilpa Joshi's heart-wrenching new song "Tenu Dil De Wich" expressing the pain of one-sided love

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shilpa Joshi, who recently took the independent music industry by storm with her hit single "Lahore Nachda," has once again captivated audiences with her latest release.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
LA Power Trio Jr.Juggernaut premieres new video for latest single 'Everything I Touch' off upcoming LP 'Another Big Explosion; out August 9 on Mindpower Records

MUMBAI: LA power trio Jr. Juggernaut is debuting the video for the single "Everything I Touch" off the upcoming album 'Another Big Explosion,' out...read more

2
Everything But The Everything's latest release, A&B Sides Volume Two, is out now

MUMBAI: Bay Area-based Everything But The Everything is a punk-rock 'n' roll collective with founder Izzy The Gent at the helm. Their latest release...read more

3
Delhi-based electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani unveil new single, ‘Sada’ from upcoming debut album, Tijori

MUMBAI: When Tech Panda and Kenzani, the contemporary producer duo from New Delhi, set out to create music in 2019, the intention to create music –...read more

4
Out Now! Eternal Drak sets historical hauntings to Black Metal in new album “Imprisoned Souls”

MUMBAI: Québec City, Canada’s Eternal Drak are releasing their fifth black metal album “Imprisoned Souls” this week and they are excited to see fans...read more

5
Circoloco Rimini drops mega lineup

MUMBAI: Renowned party brand Circoloco is set to make waves this summer with an massive takeover of the iconic Rimini Beach Arena on 15th August 2024...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games