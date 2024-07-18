"Harmonious Fusion: Rekha Bhardwaj's soulful voice adds heart and inspiration to Varun Jain’s composition in Artiste First's latest single 'Kitna Aasaan', celebrating inspirational stories"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is excited to announce the release of "Kitna Aasaan," a stirring and inspirational new song that celebrates amazing people and their inspiring stories, sung by the esteemed Rekha Bhardwaj, composed by Varun Jain, and lyrics by Juno. Scheduled for release on July 18, 2024, this song is set to resonate deeply with listeners through its heartfelt message of overcoming challenges with the support of loved ones and other amazing individuals.
"Kitna Aasaan" beautifully captures the essence of perseverance and the importance of having steadfast support during life's journey. The song, starring Shweta Warrier and directed by Deepak Rawat, showcases how support from loved ones can make life's challenges more bearable and meaningful. It highlights the importance of expressing gratitude and reminds one that with self-belief, struggle becomes strength, and with perseverance, anything is possible. It celebrates having a guide who makes the journey easier ("Kitna Aasaan") and embraces both joy and sorrow as fuel for growth.
Rekha Bhardwaj shares her feelings about the song: "Singing 'Kitna Aasaan' was an emotional experience. The lyrics and composition reflect the journey of finding strength amidst challenges and recognizing the invaluable support of loved ones. I hope this song touches everyone who has experienced similar journeys."
Varun Jain, the composer, describes the creative process: "Creating 'Kitna Aasaan' was a deeply fulfilling experience. This song is a tribute to the resilience inherent in all of us and the remarkable people who make our paths smoother. I am thrilled for the audience to hear it and connect with its message."
Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, remarks: "Rekhaji has given us blessings through this song. This is a big validation to the team. Varun has made a soulful melody with simple and deep writing of Juno and inspiring Video presentation by Deepak and Shweta Warrior makes very proud to present to the audience.
"Kitna Aasaan" will be available on all major streaming platforms from July 18th, 2024.
Join us in celebrating inspiration stories and power of support and perseverance by sharing your own stories using the hashtags #KitnaAasaanStory, #PassionPursuit, and #DreamBig. You can tag the person who made your journey easier and celebrate their impact on your life on the social media handles.
