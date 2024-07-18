Everything But The Everything's latest release, A&B Sides Volume Two, is out now

MUMBAI: Bay Area-based Everything But The Everything is a punk-rock 'n' roll collective with founder Izzy The Gent at the helm. Their latest release, A&B Sides Volume Two, is out now. Stream it here: A & B Sides Vol. Two featuring Sophia Prise!!! (show.co).

“If you’re searching for a dose of pure, unadulterated alternative punk energy, look no further. This is such a great project, and I’m thrilled to see what else Everything But The Everything is going to bring us in the (hopefully) not-too-distant future.” – Folk N Rock

The dual single release A&B Sides Vol. Two delivers two edgy and melodic alt-punk tracks, “Hotshot” and “Salt,” produced by Rex Shelverton (Vue and Tamaryn). Izzy The Gent shares, “The first day in the studio with Rex, I showed up with a $99 Casio keyboard and played stock grand piano sounds. Rex didn't bat an eye. He put the cheap keyboard through his vintage equipment and got it to vibe.”

The virtual A-side here is “Hotshot,” a jangling and edgy piece that rises up to swathe itself in ever-evolving sonics whilst Sophia Prise’s vocals ebb and flow, rise and fall, whisper and scream over the top. “Salt” is an even more energetic and fractious affair, sounding like a long-lost Siouxsie and the Banshees track, and there is nothing wrong with that. Nothing whatsoever." – The Big Takeover

The band is comprised of vocalist Sophia Prise, guitarist Ian Dowd (Fire In The Hamptons, JonBenet Stranglehold), drummer Chad Roxxit (The Hot Takes, Chad and Scott), and Izzy The Gent (JonBenet Stranglehold, The Frail, The Cons, Fake Your Own Death) on bass (and everything else).

“Hotshots is a neat slice of shimmering indie, a call back to when jangling guitars and an awareness of pop infectiousness ran through a truly alternative scene and sound. Salt, which would have been known as a B-side back in the day, is a more urgent affair, an adrenaline rush of snarling alternative rock and indie sensibilities. Both are the sound of the past being reappropriated, reimagined, rebuilt, and repackaged for a modern audience, and it is glorious to behold.” – Dancing About Architecture

More music is on the way with A&B Sides Vol. Three on the horizon.

Follow Everything But The Everything Website | Instagram | Soundcloud | Spotify