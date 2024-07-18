RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2024 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Everything But The Everything's latest release, A&B Sides Volume Two, is out now

MUMBAI: Bay Area-based Everything But The Everything is a punk-rock 'n' roll collective with founder Izzy The Gent at the helm. Their latest release, A&B Sides Volume Two, is out now. Stream it here: A & B Sides Vol. Two featuring Sophia Prise!!! (show.co).

“If you’re searching for a dose of pure, unadulterated alternative punk energy, look no further. This is such a great project, and I’m thrilled to see what else Everything But The Everything is going to bring us in the (hopefully) not-too-distant future.” – Folk N Rock

The dual single release A&B Sides Vol. Two delivers two edgy and melodic alt-punk tracks, “Hotshot” and “Salt,” produced by Rex Shelverton (Vue and Tamaryn). Izzy The Gent shares, “The first day in the studio with Rex, I showed up with a $99 Casio keyboard and played stock grand piano sounds. Rex didn't bat an eye. He put the cheap keyboard through his vintage equipment and got it to vibe.”

The virtual A-side here is “Hotshot,” a jangling and edgy piece that rises up to swathe itself in ever-evolving sonics whilst Sophia Prise’s vocals ebb and flow, rise and fall, whisper and scream over the top. “Salt” is an even more energetic and fractious affair, sounding like a long-lost Siouxsie and the Banshees track, and there is nothing wrong with that. Nothing whatsoever." – The Big Takeover

The band is comprised of vocalist Sophia Prise, guitarist Ian Dowd (Fire In The Hamptons, JonBenet Stranglehold), drummer Chad Roxxit (The Hot Takes, Chad and Scott), and Izzy The Gent (JonBenet Stranglehold, The Frail, The Cons, Fake Your Own Death) on bass (and everything else).

“Hotshots is a neat slice of shimmering indie, a call back to when jangling guitars and an awareness of pop infectiousness ran through a truly alternative scene and sound. Salt, which would have been known as a B-side back in the day, is a more urgent affair, an adrenaline rush of snarling alternative rock and indie sensibilities. Both are the sound of the past being reappropriated, reimagined, rebuilt, and repackaged for a modern audience, and it is glorious to behold.” – Dancing About Architecture

More music is on the way with A&B Sides Vol. Three on the horizon.

Follow Everything But The Everything Website | Instagram | Soundcloud | Spotify

Tags
Everything But The Everything Hotshots Izzy The Gent music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2024

LA Power Trio Jr.Juggernaut premieres new video for latest single 'Everything I Touch' off upcoming LP 'Another Big Explosion; out August 9 on Mindpower Records

MUMBAI: LA power trio Jr. Juggernaut is debuting the video for the single "Everything I Touch" off the upcoming album 'Another Big Explosion,' out on August 9th.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Sync your steps to the Bollywood beats with DJ Akbar Sami at Dobaraa ,Gastropub The Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Get the weekend started on a groovy note as you dance your heart out while DJ Akbar Sami gets the party started with some electric beats at Dobaraa Gastropub at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore, on Saturday, 20th July 2024.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

"Harmonious Fusion: Rekha Bhardwaj's soulful voice adds heart and inspiration to Varun Jain’s composition in Artiste First's latest single 'Kitna Aasaan', celebrating inspirational stories"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is excited to announce the release of "Kitna Aasaan," a stirring and inspirational new song that celebrates amazing people and their inspiring stories, sung by the esteemed Rekha Bhardwaj, composed by Varun Jain, and lyrics by Juno.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2024

Dedhia Music Foundation announces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024: One of a it's kind talent hunt for Hindustani classical musicians in the country

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization founded by Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Zycus and dedicated towards promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, introduces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Louie Vega and Horse Meat Disco to conjure Clubber's paradise at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is synced to beat with the rhythms of the past as Flower Power welcomes the incredible Louie Vega and Horse Meat Disco to this...read more

2
LA Power Trio Jr.Juggernaut premieres new video for latest single 'Everything I Touch' off upcoming LP 'Another Big Explosion; out August 9 on Mindpower Records

MUMBAI: LA power trio Jr. Juggernaut is debuting the video for the single "Everything I Touch" off the upcoming album 'Another Big Explosion,' out...read more

3
"Harmonious Fusion: Rekha Bhardwaj's soulful voice adds heart and inspiration to Varun Jain’s composition in Artiste First's latest single 'Kitna Aasaan', celebrating inspirational stories"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is excited to announce the release of "Kitna Aasaan," a stirring and inspirational new song that celebrates amazing people and...read more

4
Dive into emotions and get ready to fall in love again with Hariharan's latest song "Aisa Lag Hain"

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce the release of "Aisa Lag Raha Hain," a beautiful new love song by the legendary singer Hariharan. This track...read more

5
Shilpa Joshi's heart-wrenching new song "Tenu Dil De Wich" expressing the pain of one-sided love

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shilpa Joshi, who recently took the independent music industry by storm with her hit single "Lahore Nachda," has once again...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games