News |  09 Jul 2024 21:03 |  By RnMTeam

5 power packed music icons who slayed it in white

MUMBAI: Celebrities and their jaw dropping fashion looks are something that always has our eyes. From channeling their inner diva to breaking the internet with their dapper looks here are 5 power packed music sensations who have caught our attention in regal white outfits.

1. Diljit Dosanjh
Taking the centre stage always Diljit just made us fall in love way too harder in this authentic white dhoti and pagri outfit. The entire look has all our hearts and every time he is on stage in his Punjabi avatar he ensures audiences are hooting and screaming.

2. Ammy Virk
Taking fashion to a next level Ammy Virk is a total winner in this look. A white jacket with those multi coloured pants we just cant take our eyes off him.

3. Nikhita Gandhi
Our pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi looks regal in this white outfit smartly styled with the prefect quirky jewellery. We are impressed with how fashionable her sleeves look and the neat hairstyle.

4. Neeti Mohan
Dazzling like a diva in a white saree Neeti Mohan makes our jaws drop in a saree. She looks like a dream in the pictures and we have bookmarked this look for the special occassions.

5. Jasleen Royal
Dressed like the perfect Heeriye Jasleen looks like strikingly beautiful in this white lehenga. The emarald jewellery and the open hairstyle is immensely impressive.

Aren't our music sensations the most stylish?

