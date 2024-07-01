Parent-Toddler Musical Sessions at The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space introduces a very special interactive music session for parents and toddlers. The session is centered around auditory exploration where the toddler and parents will be introduced to sound and music using objects, words and ideas. This exposure enhances sensory awareness, language development, mathematical sense, and social skills. The curriculum covers a thorough understanding of swaras, taal, ragas, and various concepts in both Indian and world music. Additionally, it includes fun activities and games that develop listening skills and music appreciation using props, storybooks, percussion instruments, and more.
Dates: Starting from 2nd July 2024
Thursdays at Babulnath
5:30 PM (Parent toddler batch up to 3 years)
Fridays
5:30 PM (Parent toddler batch up to 3 years)
Age: 0.9-3 years
Price: Rs 7000
For Bookings: Contact Kristianne - +91 9820821296
Booking Link: https://playydate.in/events/all/music-music-and-movement-/parent-toddler...
