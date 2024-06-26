Mild Minds and edapollo release 'In Your Eyes' via Odesza's Foreign Family collective

MUMBAI: Picking up where their celebrated 2023 collaboration "Everything" left off, GRAMMY®-nominated electronic music producer Mild Minds and Melbourne-based musician edapollo make a hypnotic return to the studio for their latest offering "IN YOUR EYES." Released via ODESZA's esteemed Foreign Family Collective imprint, the transcendent new single marks the pair's second official collaborative release.
On "IN YOUR EYES," Mild Minds' prismatic sound design and edapollo's organic instrumentation coalesce into an intoxicating vortex. Gauzy atmospheres give way to a propulsive dancefloor groove, as edapollo's shimmering synth work interlaces with the Australian producer's emotive vocals. It's a masterful exchange that sees the two artists amplifying one another's strengths into a singular seamless vision.
The release of “IN YOUR EYES" comes hot on the heels of a banner year for both artists. In 2023, edapollo released his critically acclaimed third studio album 'Technicolour Places' via Foreign Family Collective, followed by a tour in support of the record. Mild Minds, meanwhile, maintained a prolific output of remixes and singles alongside sold-out tours in both the USA and Australia, while announcing the launch of his own record label MOODS INTL.
As two forward-thinking artists operating at the vanguard of electronic music, Mild Minds and edapollo's second collaboration is a potent creative tour de force. With "IN YOUR EYES" out this summer and a steady stream of new music in the pipeline, 2024 is shaping up to be another landmark year for the pair.
"IN YOUR EYES" is out via Foreign Family Collective on June 26th, 2024.
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: Of course, audible sound is analogue, but that doesn’t mean you and your audience shouldread more
MUMBAI: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to leadread more
Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more
MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more
MUMBAI: In a revealing interview, Pratyush Dhiman delved into his musical evolution and the creation of his latest EP, "Unloved." Musical Journey...read more
MUMBAI: The Night League, the visionary force behind the world’s leading nightlife destinations, including Hï Ibiza (voted #1 Club in the World ‘22...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical treat as rising star Nijjar teams up with the legendary Yo Yo Honey Singh for an electrifying collaboration. Yo Yo...read more
MUMBAI: Picking up where their celebrated 2023 collaboration "Everything" left off, GRAMMY®-nominated electronic music producer Mild Minds and...read more
MUMBAI: In today's digital age, where music can be streamed with a click and shared across the globe in seconds, understanding copyright laws is...read more