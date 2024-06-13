Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written by Ratan Pasricha and it is Composed by famous musician Sufiyan Bhatt. The song is very beautiful and once again Sufi singers have spread the magic of their voice.

This song by Lakhwinder Wadali has been released under the banner of Wadali Music.

This song was recorded in YRF Studio - Yash Raj Studio. Director Jot has done a good job as a video director. After the release of this song, the audience is loving it. In the song 'Rangrez', Upma Sharma is seen acting with Lakhwinder Wadali. It is obvious that Sufi singers Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali are not in need of any identity. He has made his mark not only in Punjab but also in foreign countries with his singing. He has given many hit songs to the Punjabi music industry till now. Now he is winning the hearts of the audience with his new song 'Rangrez'.

Song Title: Rangrez

Singer: Legendary Wadalis (Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji & Lakhwinder Wadali).

Featuring: Upma Sharma.

Lyrics: Rattan Pasricha.

Music Director & Composer: Sufiyan Bhatt.

Recorded At: YRF Studios – Yash Raj Studio

Film By: Director Jot.

Music Label: Wadali Music.