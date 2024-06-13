RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2024 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written by Ratan Pasricha and it is Composed by famous musician Sufiyan Bhatt. The song is very beautiful and once again Sufi singers have spread the magic of their voice.

This song by Lakhwinder Wadali has been released under the banner of Wadali Music.

This song was recorded in YRF Studio - Yash Raj Studio. Director Jot has done a good job as a video director. After the release of this song, the audience is loving it. In the song 'Rangrez', Upma Sharma is seen acting with Lakhwinder Wadali. It is obvious that Sufi singers Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali are not in need of any identity. He has made his mark not only in Punjab but also in foreign countries with his singing. He has given many hit songs to the Punjabi music industry till now. Now he is winning the hearts of the audience with his new song 'Rangrez'.

Song Title: Rangrez

Singer: Legendary Wadalis (Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji & Lakhwinder Wadali).

Featuring: Upma Sharma.

Lyrics: Rattan Pasricha.

Music Director & Composer: Sufiyan Bhatt.

Recorded At: YRF Studios – Yash Raj Studio

Film By: Director Jot.

Music Label: Wadali Music.

Tags
Lakhwinder Singh Wadali music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2024

WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a summer ready dance-pop anthem featuring iconic vocalist Ina Wroldsen.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India!

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring...read more

2
Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a...read more

3
Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written...read more

4
Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week. With...read more

5
Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games