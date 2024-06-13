Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024. Carbellion will be touring in support of their latest album Weapons of Choice released digitally worldwide via Eclipse Records and on vinyl worldwide via QUMRAN Records.

Carbellion lead vocalist Cameron Kellenberger comments: “We are really stoked to make our trip across the pond and visit the UK for the first time. The tour dates take us from the bottom of England all the way up into Scotland and we can’t wait to bring our brand of American heavy rock live to our UK fans and friends. There’s tour specific merch, new material not recorded yet in the live set full of classics from our whole catalog, and some rowdy good times to be had by everyone. We are calling it the "Petrol and Pints" tour and it will not disappoint.”

Weapons of Choice is the band's third full-length album pulls from nearly twenty years of experience and lessons learned by fire to deliver the group’s most compelling release to date. The ten-song collection brings together the band's strongest and most cohesive material, though its inception was rather unusual. Lyrically, the album finds Carbellion working to engage its audience. "I want to make people think," Kellenberger states. “We've never been great at writing straightforward songs. Translating the thoughts and ideas in my head is a complicated process, but an exciting one. These songs are definitely fun and we write them with the intention of making people have a good time, especially with the live show, but this record more than any other also aims to make people think. Don't take everything at face value. Nothing in this life is black and white. The truth is almost always somewhere in the middle." "We started the record before COVID," says Kellenberger. "The pandemic made us stop temporarily, but we found a way to work together digitally during that time. That allowed us to write the record, which we took to the studio as material was finished, so some songs were recorded two years before others, but it was a constant creation process”. Carbellion is taking stock of its place in the rock ecosystem. After nearly two decades and half a dozen releases, the Wisconsin bad boys feel they are just now hitting their stride.

Get Weapons of Choice at https://ffm.to/crbwpn

June 21 @ Loverocks Festival - Dorset, England, UK

June 22 @ Bear’s Bar - Bournemouth, England, UK

June 23 @ Cart & Horses (w/ Violet Blend) - London, England, UK

June 26 @ Trillians - Newcastle, England, UK

June 27 @ Bannermans - Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

June 28 @ Wildfire Festival - Wanlockhead, Scotland, UK

June 29 @ Grumpys – Stoke-on-Trent, England, UK

June 30 @ The Carlisle - Hastings, England, UK

Carbellion discography

Weapons of Choice (LP) - 2023

The Horse (LP) - 2009

Villains (LP) - 2006

Carbellion lineup

Brandon Bauer (guitar), Cameron Kellenberger (vocals), Brent Nimz (drums), Jamie Damrow (lead guitar), Steve Sheppard (bass guitar)