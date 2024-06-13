RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2024 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024. Carbellion will be touring in support of their latest album Weapons of Choice released digitally worldwide via Eclipse Records and on vinyl worldwide via QUMRAN Records.

Carbellion lead vocalist Cameron Kellenberger comments: “We are really stoked to make our trip across the pond and visit the UK for the first time. The tour dates take us from the bottom of England all the way up into Scotland and we can’t wait to bring our brand of American heavy rock live to our UK fans and friends. There’s tour specific merch, new material not recorded yet in the live set full of classics from our whole catalog, and some rowdy good times to be had by everyone. We are calling it the "Petrol and Pints" tour and it will not disappoint.”

See below for dates, venues, and get tickets at this location.

Weapons of Choice is the band's third full-length album pulls from nearly twenty years of experience and lessons learned by fire to deliver the group’s most compelling release to date. The ten-song collection brings together the band's strongest and most cohesive material, though its inception was rather unusual. Lyrically, the album finds Carbellion working to engage its audience. "I want to make people think," Kellenberger states. “We've never been great at writing straightforward songs. Translating the thoughts and ideas in my head is a complicated process, but an exciting one. These songs are definitely fun and we write them with the intention of making people have a good time, especially with the live show, but this record more than any other also aims to make people think. Don't take everything at face value. Nothing in this life is black and white. The truth is almost always somewhere in the middle." "We started the record before COVID," says Kellenberger. "The pandemic made us stop temporarily, but we found a way to work together digitally during that time. That allowed us to write the record, which we took to the studio as material was finished, so some songs were recorded two years before others, but it was a constant creation process”. Carbellion is taking stock of its place in the rock ecosystem. After nearly two decades and half a dozen releases, the Wisconsin bad boys feel they are just now hitting their stride.

Get Weapons of Choice at https://ffm.to/crbwpn

Carbellion tour dates (get tickets here)
June 21 @ Loverocks Festival - Dorset, England, UK
June 22 @ Bear’s Bar - Bournemouth, England, UK
June 23 @ Cart & Horses  (w/ Violet Blend) - London, England, UK
June 26 @ Trillians - Newcastle, England, UK
June 27 @ Bannermans - Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
June 28 @ Wildfire Festival - Wanlockhead, Scotland, UK
June 29 @ Grumpys – Stoke-on-Trent, England, UK
June 30 @ The Carlisle - Hastings, England, UK

For more information about Carbellion and their "Petrol & Pints Tour 2024", please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!

Carbellion discography
Weapons of Choice (LP) - 2023
The Horse (LP) - 2009
Villains (LP) - 2006

Carbellion lineup
Brandon Bauer (guitar), Cameron Kellenberger (vocals), Brent Nimz (drums), Jamie Damrow (lead guitar), Steve Sheppard (bass guitar) 

Tags
Carbellion Wildfire Music Festival music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2024

WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a summer ready dance-pop anthem featuring iconic vocalist Ina Wroldsen.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India!

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Harmonizing the soul: Exploring the spiritual dimensions of music

MUMBAI: In a world often filled with noise and chaos, music emerges as a timeless beacon of solace, offering not just entertainment but also a profound connection to the spiritual realm.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written...read more

2
Punjabi music sensation Guri Lahoria drops his latest single "Who's Next?”

MUMBAI: Guri Lahoria is back, and he's bringing the heat with his latest single, "Who's Next?” This fire-breathing track is the ultimate flex for...read more

3
WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring...read more

4
In a world of red flags & situationships, W.i.S.H. drops ‘THERAPY’ – The ultimate detox anthem

MUMBAI: W.i.S.H. just dropped their third single, “Therapy” and well, we’re obsessed. In a world of red flags and complicated situationships, “...read more

5
Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games