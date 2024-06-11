Seventeen to become UNESCO's first-ever goodwill ambassador for youth

MUMBAI: SEVENTEEN will be appointed UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth by Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on June 26 during a ceremony at the Organization’s Headquarters in Paris.

This appointment follows SEVENTEEN’s key participation in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris in November 2023, where the group highlighted the importance of youth solidarity and action with a powerful speech and dynamic live performance before representatives from UNESCO’s 194 Member States, youth delegates from around the world and hundreds of fans.

“SEVENTEEN and UNESCO share the same commitment to empowering young people to drive change and address the challenges of our century. They continue to inspire and support young people around the world with their music and positive energy. Following several successful joint actions, I wanted our partnership to take on even greater strategic importance. On June 26, I will be delighted to welcome the 13 members of the group into the family of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

In 2022, SEVENTEEN also launched the initiative ‘#GoingTogether’ in collaboration with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, which helped establish new educational centers in Timor-Leste and provide educational aid in Malawi.

By becoming a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, SEVENTEEN will commit to putting their talent and voice at the service of the Organization’s values and mandate. At the ceremony on 26 June, Audrey Azoulay will give them a roadmap to shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by young people and create opportunities for concrete change through UNESCO programmes. The group members will unveil the new SEVENTEEN x UNESCO partnership, dedicated to supporting youth projects around the globe.