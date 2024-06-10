RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jun 2024 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Check Bharat Goel's reprised version of 'Khand Ban Gayee' from Amar Singh Chamkila

MUMBAI: Amar Singh Chamkila's music, under the Saregama banner, stood out for the viewers. Songs from the film certainly became a high point, and have been celebrated for their authentic representation of Punjabi culture. One of the iconic songs, Khand Ban Gayee, originally sung by Chamkila and Amarjot, seems to have gained momentum beyond the film too. It has found new life through a remix by Bharat Goel. This remix also features Parineeti Chopra singing a few lines oh-so-graciously as she supports and cheers Bharat's rendition.

With Parineeti Chopra's support in the remix, Bharat Goel's addition to the song further adds to its charm. This remix turned out to be so beautiful that even Saregama couldn't resist picking it up as an addition to the film's album.

Bharat Goel is a celebrated music composer, producer, and record engineer. He has provided beautiful renditions for many popular songs. Many renowned artists like AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and Monali Thakur have praised him for the songs he has reprised. Bharat's impressive portfolio includes contributions to films like Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Aye Dil Hai Mushkil.

The remix is being quite well received on social media. A reel that showcased the song also went viral and captured the attention of a wide audience. Saregama has provided all the music for Chamkila's Album. And now the remix of Khand Ban Gayee stands as a testament to the appeal of Chamkila's music amongst today's audience. The remix has been released on all audio streaming platforms.

Talking about this association, Bharat says, "Amar Singh Chamkila is a very special film. So to recreate this version of Khand Ban Gayee felt amazing. The audience has been very kind, and I hope they love this one too."

Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix in April 2024 and has received great reviews.

