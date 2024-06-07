Unpacking Ikka's 'Only Love Gets Reply': The Ultimate Desi Hip-Hop Experience

MUMBAI: Ikka's Only Love Gets Reply isn't just an album; it's all about hip-hop music and beats that will stay with you for a long! With each track, Ikka takes listeners on a journey through the complexities of love, loss, and reflection in this album produced by Bhushan Kumar, while enlisting the talents of renowned artists like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, MC Stan, Karan Aujla, Guru Randhawa, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Rawal. Join us as we delve into each track of Only Love Gets Reply, exploring its themes, collaborations, and the emotional resonance that makes it a standout album in the world of desi hip-hop.

1. O.L.G.R: The album kicks off with a bang, setting a desi hip-hop vibe that immediately grabs attention. Instrumental yet powerful, it showcases Ikka's prowess in production, laying a solid foundation for what's to come.

2. Urvashi (feat. MC Stan): Featuring the raw and gritty verses of MC Stan, Urvashi blends rap and melody seamlessly to narrate tales of desire and attraction. With catchy hooks and impeccable delivery, it's a standout track that demands attention.

3. Laadla: Emerges as one of the album's highlights, as Ikka gives an ode to Bholenath. Its infectious hooks and lively beats make it an anthem of determination and resilience.

4. House Of Lies (feat. Karan Aujla): Collaborating with Karan Aujla, Ikka dives into themes of deceit and betrayal with House Of Lies. The expressive lyrics and dynamic rap verses paint a picture of a compelling narrative, drawing listeners into its world.

5. Sharbat E Mohabbat: A romantically poetic ode to love with a unique soundscape, Sharbat E Mohabbat exudes charm and dreamy vibes with its smooth flow and rich production. It's a track that glorifies the intoxicating essence of love, captivating listeners with its allure.

6. Who's That Girl (feat. Guru Randhawa): With Guru Randhawa's signature melodic touch, “Who’s That Girl" is a vibrant and peppy addition to any playlist. Its infectious melody and playful vibe make it a feel-good anthem that explores various facets of love and infatuation.

7. Bhari Mehfil (feat. Sunidhi Chauhan): Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals elevate Bhari Mehfil into a soul-touching ballad that delves deep into heartache and longing. Ikka's emotional delivery adds another layer of depth to the song.

8. Rest in Paradise: A touching dedication to lost loved ones, Rest in Paradise showcases Ikka's lyrical prowess and soulful singing. It's a sensitive homage that resonates with listeners on many levels, evoking emotions of remembrance and reflection.

9. Cigarette (feat. Sez on the Beat): Cigarette is a thought-provoking track that explores the frailties of addiction and self-destruction. Ikka's lyrics, combined with Sez's atmospheric production, create a compelling narrative that leaves a lasting impact.

10. Jagga Jatt (feat. Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah): With Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Jagga Jatt is a powerhouse track that celebrates identity and pride. With solid lyrics and a dominant spirit, it leaves an everlasting impression.

11. Om (feat. Rawal): Closing the album on a spiritual note, Om featuring Rawal explores themes of inner peace, self-discovery, and spirituality. Blending traditional elements with contemporary beats, it offers a unique and uplifting listening experience, leaving listeners with a sense of tranquility and introspection.

Only Love Gets Reply is a journey through the highs and lows of love and emotion, each track offering a unique experience! Catch the full album on T-Series YouTube Channel.