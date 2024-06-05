Honey Dijon and Desiree team up and take over plus 1 at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Hailing from Chicago and Johannesburg respectively, these two artists could not be from more different worlds, but their rare ability behind the decks bring them closer than you could imagine. Experts in their field, and some of the most popular DJs on the planet this is set to be one of the most exciting nights of the summer.

Desiree, who recently came to major prominence has already played at Pacha Ibiza once this season and is sure to bring the same dazzling energy to the dancefloor this time round. Honey Dijon has long been a staple of the both underground and mainstream electronic music scenes. Known for her incomparable ability as both a DJ and a selector. Proudly hailing from the home of house music she channels the energy of Chicago’s rich musical history in everything she does. Having played everywhere from Coachella to Berghain, Honey Dijon is an artist whose reputation precedes her and for good reason. This will be the unique duos’ only show together in Ibiza this season and is not to be missed. This exclusive performance at Pacha Ibiza is poised to be a highlight of the summer season.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.