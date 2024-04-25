Dark, Symphonic Death Metal Titans 'Valfreya' announce new single “The Rise” Off “Dawn of Reckoning” out May 2024

MUMBAI: Canadian blackened death symphonic metal band Valfreya is proud to announce the release of their sixth album “Dawn of Reckoning” on May 24, 2024. To whet the palettes of those who enjoy epic and dark metal, now they are releasing a lyric video for the single “The Rise”. The concept album sees the band take their darkest turn as they lean into the blackened end of the metal spectrum and follow the goddess Hel as she wreaks havoc upon humanity. The band comments on the album:

“Dawn of Reckoning is a concept album. The main theme revolves around the anger of the goddess Hel which plays the metaphorical role of a fatal justice towards a guilty humanity. The songs convey this anger, but also a range of intense emotions related to the execution of humankind. Musically, you will hear dark symphonies, epic choirs, versatile vocals alongside tumultuous guitars and violin riffs.”

Known for their fervent performances and epic storytelling, Valfreya has been delighting fans since 2009 with their unique blend of metal genres. In “The Rise”, Hel is raising her army because humanity had enough warnings. Its denial is its obsolescence. It is its turn to be threatened and face extinction.

In conjunction with the single release, Valfreya is launching an Indiegogo campaign to fund the production of “Dawn of Reckoning”. Fans will have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of this monumental album and gain access to exclusive perks and rewards. Those with an interest in Septicflesh, Xaon, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, should take a listen.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for “The Rise” - https://youtu.be/2Y8VIg37iMg

Indiegogo / Album Pre-Order - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/contribute-to-valfreya-s-new-release#/

Merch, CDs and digital music (available on May 24)- https://valfreya.bandcamp.com

Track Listing:

1. Dawn of Reckoning - 1:56

2. The Rise - 5:55

3. Warcry - 5:52

4. The Fate - 4:10

5. The Fall - 5:22

6. Equilibrium - 8:31

7. The Fallen Kings - 5:02

8. A New Era - 5:11

9. Le Périple - 4:44

10. Reus es - 6:14

Album Length: 53:02