Ricky Montgomery shares new rendition of "Reptilia", announces new Deluxe Album

MUMBAI: Acclaimed alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery unveils his delicate new rendition of The Strokes’ classic “Reptilia” today via Warner Records. Ricky’s version of the track sets the stage for the arrival of 'Rick(y)' – the deluxe edition of his acclaimed major label debut album 'Rick' slated for release on May 10.
Earlier this year, Ricky wrapped up his biggest North America headline tour yet – "The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall” – plus a completely sold-out leg throughout the UK/Europe. Next up, he’ll descend upon Singapore, Jakarta, and Australia for more sold-out shows next month.
With 2 billion streams and 8 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album 'Rick' incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.” Billboard raved, “The listener can’t help but pay attention to Montgomery.”
Steadily building his fanbase across Asia, Ricky's Top 10 global streaming markets now include the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.
MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away as Diplo, the eleven-time Grammy-nominated DJ phenomenon, takes over Pacha Ibiza with his exclusive...read more
MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio...read more
MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio...read more
MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his...read more
MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their...read more