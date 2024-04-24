Ricky Montgomery shares new rendition of "Reptilia", announces new Deluxe Album

MUMBAI: Acclaimed alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery unveils his delicate new rendition of The Strokes’ classic “Reptilia” today via Warner Records. Ricky’s version of the track sets the stage for the arrival of 'Rick(y)' – the deluxe edition of his acclaimed major label debut album 'Rick' slated for release on May 10.

Earlier this year, Ricky wrapped up his biggest North America headline tour yet – "The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall” – plus a completely sold-out leg throughout the UK/Europe. Next up, he’ll descend upon Singapore, Jakarta, and Australia for more sold-out shows next month.

With 2 billion streams and 8 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album 'Rick' incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.” Billboard raved, “The listener can’t help but pay attention to Montgomery.”

Steadily building his fanbase across Asia, Ricky's Top 10 global streaming markets now include the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.