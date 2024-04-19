Yellowknife's GNARWHAL look inwards with provocative title track from upcoming EP “Altered States” out May 2024

MUMBAI: Gnarwhal, the genre-bending rock phenomenon hailing from the remote northern Canadian city of Yellowknife, continues to captivate audiences with the release of their latest single, the title track from their upcoming album “Altered States”. The single is out now and the remainder of the fuzzy, doomy album is being released on May 24, 2024. The emotionally charged track offers a profound exploration of resilience and memory, weaving together intricate melodies and haunting lyrics that resonate with listeners on a deep and personal level. The band comments on the creation of the track:

“Altered States is interesting because when we went into the studio we hadn’t even fleshed the song out and it wasn’t near complete. Mark hadn’t finalized the vocal melody or lyrics and structurally the song wasn’t making a lot of sense. We were actually a bit tentative about including this in our studio time and having it on the EP. It was the last song we tracked. Once Layne laid down the drum tracks and we started working on bass and guitar, we knew we were onto something a bit different and cool.”

“Altered States” delves into themes of personal transformation and the enduring power of memory. The track serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of embracing our past experiences, even as we navigate the uncertainties of the present. The upcoming EP promises to deliver a diverse and introspective musical journey in which the band artfully navigates the realms of heavy alternative fuzz rock and progressive metal, creating a sound that is uniquely their own.

Powerful and personal, the single “Altered States” invites the listener to look inward. It is recommended for fans of Kyuss, Mastodon, and Elder.

Listen to the lyric video for the EP's title track “Altered States” via its premiere on Outlaws of The Sun HERE.

“Altered States” is due out on May 24, 2024, and available for pre-order at https://gnarwhalband.bandcamp.com

Previous single - “Tides”

Track Listing:

1. Tides (3:37)

2. The War / Nothing More (6:36)

3. From Her Hands (3:46)

4. Altered States (3:19)