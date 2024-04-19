ManyFew keep energy levels high with NRG on ManyFew Records

MUMBAI: With staunch support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Kiss FM and Radio 538, Swedish brotherly duo ManyFew continue their hot streak, delivering their latest original on their imprint ManyFew Records titled NRG.

Stream / Purchase: ManyFew – NRG

Keeping energy levels high throughout, ManyFew beckon listeners onto the dancefloor, expertly blending uplifting piano melodies, shuffling percussion and soulful vocals to achieve a larger-than-life soundscape. Showcasing their unique ability to fuse sounds and bridge eras, this cut stands out as a quintessential ManyFew Record, and will resonate with listeners around the world with its feel-good atmosphere.

Since their humble beginnings in 2017, brothers Jacob and Victor have worked tirelessly to make their mark on the world of dance music as ManyFew. Continuing to reach new heights with a consistent stream of house music cuts, the pair have chartered releases on leading imprints Musical Freedom, Selected and Spinnin’ Records, to name a few. Their Electronic Heaven Radio show provides a monthly dose of carefully selected beats that encapsulate their uplifting sound, and garners over 1.5 million monthly listeners. In 2022, the self-taught duo founded ManyFew Records, opening their horizons to explore all musical directions and harness total creative freedom.

2023 marked one of their most prolific years to-date with singles such as I’ll Do My Best (ft. The Ritchie Family), Dance (With That Groove), Dancing in The Dark with Breathe Carolina, To The Left To The Right and their debut EP, BANG!. Save Me from the EP gained support from the likes of Axwell, Chris Lake, Duke Dumont, Gorgon City and Rudimental, to name a few. In June 2023, they released their summer tune Deeper Love featuring Valntna, which was added to New Music Friday UK and gained support on BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM.

Striding into 2024, ManyFew’s label entered the Hype Charts on Beatport, marking a new milestone and further demonstrating the duo’s tastemaker status. Teaming up with Liverpool-based producer Katy Alex for Give It 2 Me, the track rocketed up the Music Week’s Upfront Club Chart. Joining forces with soul legend Angie Brown and award-winning producer Eddie Craig for Giving Me More on Perfect Havoc, the track continues to receive solid support across radio, playlists and DJ support around the planet. Performing around the globe, with stand-out shows at Ministry of Sound, Ibiza Rocks and Slakthuset Stockholm, ManyFew’s upcoming show at Nosh & Chow on May 22 is not one to be missed, alongside legendary artist Janne Schaffer and his band The Night Agent.