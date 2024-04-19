RadioandMusic
Goafest 2024 and ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024 to take place from 29th to 31st May, 2024 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) have taken a conscious and collective decision to host Goafest 2024 and ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the festival will take place from 29th to 31st May, 2024 at Westin Powai, Mumbai.

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “We're excited to announce that Goafest is happening in Mumbai this year, despite a few logistical challenges. Our collective decision reflects our unwavering commitment to this esteemed event, which has evolved into a cornerstone platform for shaping the future of our industry. It's become a vital platform for industry, becoming a nexus where industry leaders converge to explore, innovate, and chart the course for a progressive journey. We're committed to maximizing participation, curating insightful sessions, and ensuring attendees leave with invaluable knowledge. Plus, mark your calendars: Goafest returns to Goa in 2025! Join us for an unforgettable experience at Mumbai Goafest 2024!”

Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia, said, “The ABBYs has always been a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in the advertising and marketing industry. We look forward to honoring the best work of 2023 at the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 this May, in Mumbai. With Westin Powai as the venue we are working towards putting together a dynamic agenda that will be announced in due course. We are grateful and thankful to the entire fraternity for their continued support and enthusiasm.”

The Goafest organizing committee extends gratitude to all partners, members, and stakeholders for their understanding and support. The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) assure the fraternity of their commitment to replicate the Goafest experience in Mumbai.

Agenda, speakers, and the sessions to be announced shortly.

For more information on the festival, follow the Goafest handle at @goafestlive and for ABBY Awards Powered by One Show, follow The Advertising Club at @theadclubindia

Entries for ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 can be submitted through the following link: https://abbyawards.com/

Stay tuned for further updates.

