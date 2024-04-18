RadioandMusic
News |  18 Apr 2024 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

In association with Virgin Music India, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar release debut track "Saath Tere" on their independent label SuPra

MUMBAI: Virgin Music India, the country’s leading partner for independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its distribution partnership with the twin singing sensations - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar for their label SuPra. The singer and songwriter duo, which has won the hearts of millions, are now setting the stage for multiple exciting singles with Virgin Music India. The duo has already charmed audiences with hits like 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa' and 'Majnu'. And now, they are all set to kickstart a new leg of their music journey with their debut release of ‘Saath Tere’ on their label.

"Saath Tere”, a soulful and heart-warming track written and composed by the talented Abhijay Sharma and is a beautiful representation of embarking on a journey with a loved one. The music video showcases the duo exploring the world, cherishing every moment of adventure and discovery. It's a song that evokes wanderlust and the feeling of being lost in the beauty of new places, while sharing love and laughter with those who matter.

Music Video

Reflecting on their journey and the announcement, Sukriti, and Prakriti share, "We are thrilled to embark on this new innings in our life with Virgin Music India and our new label - SuPra. Being the first music video under our own banner makes ‘Saath Tere’ very special. But there’s more to it than just being our debut track. This song came to us while we were lost in the beauty of some breathtaking landscapes during our New Year’s holiday as we found home in each other's company. According to us, this is a snippet of our little holiday and I hope that everyone can relate to it as it will take one back to a cherished memory or makes them want to embark on a new one."

Talking about the association, Amit Sharma, Country Manager, Virgin Music India shared, As Virgin Music India, we're excited to witness Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar embark on their musical journey with their own label. This move showcases their entrepreneurial spirit and determination to carve their path in the industry. With our global presence and extensive network, we look forward to supporting them in their endeavours, facilitating global collaborations, and providing strategic marketing initiatives. We are committed to empowering independent artists like Sukriti and Prakriti by leveraging our global strength, enabling them to reach new audiences and achieve greater success in the ever-evolving music landscape.”

With their signature blend of melody and emotion, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar take the song to a whole new level as they invite their fans to join them on this musical odyssey through SuPra. It is a song that you will enjoy hearing on loop while traveling or having a cup of coffee.

Music Video

