In association with Virgin Music India, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar release debut track "Saath Tere" on their independent label SuPra

MUMBAI: Virgin Music India, the country’s leading partner for independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its distribution partnership with the twin singing sensations - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar for their label SuPra. The singer and songwriter duo, which has won the hearts of millions, are now setting the stage for multiple exciting singles with Virgin Music India. The duo has already charmed audiences with hits like 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa' and 'Majnu'. And now, they are all set to kickstart a new leg of their music journey with their debut release of ‘Saath Tere’ on their label.
"Saath Tere”, a soulful and heart-warming track written and composed by the talented Abhijay Sharma and is a beautiful representation of embarking on a journey with a loved one. The music video showcases the duo exploring the world, cherishing every moment of adventure and discovery. It's a song that evokes wanderlust and the feeling of being lost in the beauty of new places, while sharing love and laughter with those who matter.
Music Video
Reflecting on their journey and the announcement, Sukriti, and Prakriti share, "We are thrilled to embark on this new innings in our life with Virgin Music India and our new label - SuPra. Being the first music video under our own banner makes ‘Saath Tere’ very special. But there’s more to it than just being our debut track. This song came to us while we were lost in the beauty of some breathtaking landscapes during our New Year’s holiday as we found home in each other's company. According to us, this is a snippet of our little holiday and I hope that everyone can relate to it as it will take one back to a cherished memory or makes them want to embark on a new one."
Talking about the association, Amit Sharma, Country Manager, Virgin Music India shared, As Virgin Music India, we're excited to witness Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar embark on their musical journey with their own label. This move showcases their entrepreneurial spirit and determination to carve their path in the industry. With our global presence and extensive network, we look forward to supporting them in their endeavours, facilitating global collaborations, and providing strategic marketing initiatives. We are committed to empowering independent artists like Sukriti and Prakriti by leveraging our global strength, enabling them to reach new audiences and achieve greater success in the ever-evolving music landscape.”
With their signature blend of melody and emotion, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar take the song to a whole new level as they invite their fans to join them on this musical odyssey through SuPra. It is a song that you will enjoy hearing on loop while traveling or having a cup of coffee.
Music Video
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more
MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powered platforms like read more
MUMBAI: Records is thrilled to announce the birth of LAY OF THE AUTUMN, a new band emerging from the creative vision of the talented Davide Scuteri....read more
MUMBAI: East Coast Punk Rock Band Calling Hours (Feat members of Farside and Don't Sleep) announced some EU tour dates with melodic hardcore band Be...read more
MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla and John Summit headlined the third annual edition of the three-night event Framework in the Desert welcomed...read more
MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms of Cristoph as he sets the night ablaze at The High Ultra Lounge located on the 31st Floor of The...read more
MUMBAI: Following the immense success and overwhelming praise garnered by its second episode, titled "Fake it…to Make it!", The Big Small Talk is...read more