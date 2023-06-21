WORLD MUSIC DAY SPECIAL: 7 indie music singers who won our hearts

MUMBAI: In recent years, the indie music scene has been on the rise, captivating audiences with its unique sound and independent spirit. These talented artists have created a niche for themselves, breaking away from traditional music labels and exploring their creativity to the fullest. Here are seven indie music singers who have won our hearts with their exceptional talent and remarkable contributions to the evolving music industry-

Armaan Malik - Armaan Malik, a powerhouse of talent, has won hearts with his soulful renditions and youthful charm. His ability to infuse emotions into his songs is truly remarkable.

Prateek Kuhad - Prateek Kuhad's soul-stirring compositions and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with listeners worldwide. His indie music is known for its introspective and poetic nature, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

Shirley Setia - Known for her melodious voice and charming persona, Shirley Setia has carved a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. Her journey from being a YouTube sensation to a successful indie artist is truly inspiring.

Sukriti Kakar - With her soulful vocals and captivating stage presence, Sukriti Kakar has emerged as a rising star in the indie music scene. She has collaborated with various artists, delivering hits after hits.

Prakriti Kakar: Prakriti Kakar, the twin sister of Sukriti, is another indie artist who has made waves with her versatile voice and impeccable talent. Her performances are marked by a unique blend of emotion and energy. The two sisters together create an extraordinary musical experience.

Jubin Nautiyal - Jubin Nautiyal's rich and captivating voice has earned him a loyal fanbase. He has delivered several chart-topping indie hits, showcasing his versatility as a singer.

Shilpa Rao - With her enchanting voice and exceptional versatility, Shilpa Rao has become a prominent figure in the indie music scene. She brings a unique flavor to every song she sings, creating a lasting impact on the listeners.