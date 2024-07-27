Pooja Batra launches Poonam Jha's latest song 'Nashe Mein High'- The party song of the year!

MUMBAI: Zee Music Co. proudly presents 'Nashe Mein High,' the electrifying new party anthem from the talented Poonam Jha. Launched by Bollywood actress Pooja Batra, this high-energy track is set to be the ultimate dance number for party enthusiasts and music lovers alike. 'Nashe Mein High' is Poonam Jha's second release, targeting younger generations and all party lovers. The song features a unique blend of music, beats, and lyrics, combining infectious Spanish and Hindi verses to create an energetic party anthem.

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra, who launched the song, shared, "Throughout my career, I’ve followed my heart, and I think everyone should. In a competitive world, it’s easy to lose sight of our passions, but Poonam’s new song proves that 'Apne Dil Ki Sunne Ki Koi Umar Nahi Hoti.' Congratulations to Poonam and her team for creating a vibrant, foot-tapping anthem that I'm certain will be a party favorite all year. A message I want to convey to all my fans is, 'Embrace your passions and work towards your dreams, because it is all that matters ultimately!"

Poonam Jha, who stars in and lends her voice to the song, shared, "Singing has always been my passion, but I couldn't pursue it earlier due to other commitments. Now that those are fulfilled, I'm thrilled to follow my heart. I owe a huge thanks to my husband, Manoj Jha for being such a strong support and giving wings to my dreams. I believe there's no age limit for pursuing what you love. 'Nashe Mein High' reflects our love for parties and features catchy Spanish hooks and Latin beats to capture Bollywood's current trend. I hope listeners enjoy it as much as my debut song. This is just the beginning of our exciting journey ahead."

With catchy lines like 'Chhadha Hai Suroor Tera Nach Jaaungi, Mein Toh Piya Aaj Nahi Ghar Jaaungi,' and foot-tapping beats, this song is designed to make everyone hit the dance floor. It perfectly captures the vibrant spirit of modern party culture.

Featuring Poonam Jha, Avinash Sabarwal, and Kanishka Sharma, and produced by Zee Music, 'Nashe Mein High' is composed by Sadhu S Tiwari with lyrics by Rohit Sharma. The song also includes a collaboration with Suvanker Sen of Senco Gold and Diamonds as their jewelry partner. Directed by Filmy Boys team Subeg Singh Bhogal and Kunwar Raj Singh, 'Nashe Mein High' is launched under the Zee Music Co. label.

'Nashe Mein High' is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this exciting new release that is sure to become the anthem of every party this season.

Feel the vibe, join the party, and let 'Nashe Mein High' take you on a musical high!