NJ Alt-Rockers Bobby Mahoney sign with Wicked Cool Records and announce new album 'Another Deadbeat Summer' Out June 14

MUMBAI: Central New Jersey alternative rock outfit Bobby Mahoney has signed with Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records and has dropped the new single, "Empty Passenger Seats," which will appear on the band's upcoming label debut, 'Another Deadbeat Summer,' out June 14.

Stream "Empty Passenger Seats" here: https://orcd.co/emptypassengerseats

Of the track, frontman Bobby Mahoney says, "I initially wrote the first part of 'Empty Passenger Seats' while we were driving home overnight after playing Richmond, VA for the first time. We were driving up the NJ Turnpike as the sun was rising. We had this feeling of accomplishment that we were doing exactly what we should be doing, and that imagery became the bridge of the song. I then spent time with our friend Dan Cohen (Creating Clementine) on the riff and the chorus in East Brunswick at my parents’ house. I remember also working on it with the band in a Motel 6 in Carlisle, PA, and listening to rough mixes in a parking lot in Georgia. It is very much a road song, and a good representation of what we do as a band. Geoff Sanoff’s mix and Joe Lambert's master really heightened it sonically, and we are excited for people to hear it, and we are especially excited to be joining the Wicked Cool Records roster!"

Bobby Mahoney has made a name for itself in the vibrant Asbury Park, NJ music scene, sharing the stage with the likes of Frank Turner, Against Me!, Steve Earle, Dave Hause, opening for Bon Jovi, and jamming with Bruce Springsteen and other notable songwiters at multiple Light Of Day Music Festivals, which benefit Parkinson's, ALS, and PSP research. They most recently appeared at SXSW where they played the Wicked Cool Records Revue! at Austin's legendary Continental Club.