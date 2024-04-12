RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2024 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Universal Music India’s Revibe Presents "#BreakoutStar": a new-age platform for India's Next Singing Sensation exclusively on YouTube Shorts

MUMBAI: Universal Music India proudly announces the launch of "#BreakoutStar," a brand-new talent hunt to discover India's next singing sensation. This talent hunt will offer aspiring artists a global stage to shine.

With a rich catalogue spanning chart-toppers, classics, and contemporary hits that resonate across generations, UMG India has always been at the forefront of honing new talent. Now, with a sponsorship from YouTube Shorts UMG India is set to propel the stars of tomorrow into a much-deserved limelight.

Renowned music stars Amit Trivedi and Aastha Gill will headline the panel of judges for "#BreakoutStar," adding their valuable expertise and insight to the whole initiative. The talent hunt will span over 3 months, promising an exciting journey spanning various stages. The winner of #BreakoutStar will receive a slew of prizes - namely a one-year contract with Universal Music India, a music video opportunity, and a home studio setup!

In a subtle nod to the partnership, Fever FM, the radio partner for "#BreakoutStar," will showcase the top five contestants on their show Soundbox, amplifying their reach and exposure across their listeners.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanujeet Bhujabal, EVP & Head of Content, Universal Music India & South Asia commented,“The Breakout Star property in partnership with Universal Music India and YouTube Shorts is an exciting initiative to find the next singing star using the power of catalog. This initiative is a part of the catalog re-surfacing exercise under the REVIBE brand of Universal Music. UMI has always been about keeping the artists front and centre – and the next big artist can be found anywhere – from the biggest of metros to the smallest of towns. Youtube Shorts, which averages over 70 billion daily views globally, has fast emerged as a key short video tool for artists to express themselves and connect with fans. The collaboration of both these entities is a natural fit, as we leverage off each other in fashioning a narrative that enables budding artistes from absolutely anywhere in the world, to get a well-deserved platform to showcase their talent.”

Additionally, Pawan Agarwal, Director, Music Partnerships (India, South Asia & SEA), YouTube expressed excitement, stating, "At YouTube Shorts, we're committed to empowering emerging artists and creators by offering them a stage to exhibit their unique talent and creativity to audiences across the world. By supporting UMG India with '#BreakoutStar', we not only want to help breakthrough exceptional musical talent but also celebrate creativity in India's vibrant digital landscape. "

Talking about #BreakoutStar, Judge Amit Trivedi shared,"We have talent in every corner of our country. With #BreakoutStar, we aim to discover such unexplored singing talents from the comfort of their own places. There have been numerous talent hunts over the years, but #BreakoutStar stands out uniquely as it offers an opportunity for literally anyone to participate ! Aastha and I are extremely excited to chair the judging panel for this unique show and can’t wait to hear the entries!"

Expressing her excitement, Aastha Gill added,"#BreakoutStar is an incredible platform for artists to shine and showcase their talent as many of them go undiscovered due to the unavailability of resources. #BreakoutStar is one such opportunity for those dreams to come true at their own convenience . We are super thrilled to see what India has in store for us!"

"#BreakoutStar" is poised to redefine the music landscape, ushering in a new era of talent and creativity.

Mark your calendars for this groundbreaking initiative, as India's brightest stars prepare to take center stage.

