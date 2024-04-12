RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2024 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori’s ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ is a must on your devotional playlist this Ram Navami

MUMBAI: The inimitable Sonu Nigam and motivational speaker cum singer Jaya Kishori come together for the first time ever for the devotional track ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ with T-Series. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo' is a soulful devotional melody which only further enhances the auspicious Ram Navami celebration with its soothing music and unparalleled vocals.

Raaj Aashoo’s music along with traditional as well as Seepi Jha’s heartfelt lyrics create a divine melody translating into an uplifting musical experience. Talking about the bhajan, Sonu Nigam said, “Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo is a widely popular devotional song and one which most of us have heard. This version has struck the perfect balance between adding a fresh musical element to it while staying true to the soul of the bhajan. I had a great time recording with Raaj Aashoo and Jaya Kishori ji and we are very happy with the end result.”

Jaya Kishori further adds, “Recording this beautiful bhakti geet with T-series and Sonu ji has been a great experience. T-Series has always been the frontrunner when it comes to devotional music and I can’t think of a better team to come together for this track.”

The coming together of T-Series, which has been a pioneer in devotional music for decades now along with iconic singers Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori make Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo the bhajan of the season that is bound to strike a chord with listeners.

Tags
Sonu Nigam Jaya Kishori Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo Ram Navami
Related news
 | 19 Feb 2024

Iconic Sonu Nigam live in Mumbai: A musical extravaganza not to be missed

MUMBAI- Audiences were treated to an unforgettable live performance in Mumbai as Sonu Nigam graced the stage with his presence. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, Sonu Nigam enchanted the crowd with his mesmerizing voice and captivating stage presence.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

CritiCare Asia Group of hospitals with the support of Sonu Nigam empowers hearing impaired children with cochlear implant program 'Sound Of Success'

MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2023

Sonu Nigam ,Vishal Bhardwaj ,Rekha Bhardwaj and Sandeep Singh launch the music of Safed with a live performance of soulful melodies

MUMBAI : Marking the launch of Safed' on a grand scale, the film's theme music greeted the invitees, creating an apt mood , for the unveiling of the film's music, the posters and its release date.

read more
 | 27 Oct 2023

Chandigarh's live music scene heats up with star-studded shows

MUMBAI : Chandigarh, brace yourselves for an epic musical journey as your beloved artists descend upon the city's vibrant scene!

read more
 | 11 Sep 2023

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar shares his experience working on The Trial

MUMBAI: Varad Kathapurkar, a prominent musician with 24 years of musical mastery, embodies an inspiring journey from child prodigy to renowned flutist. His versatility has made him a sought-after figure in the music world. Guided by mentors like Shri Ramakant Patil, Pt.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

top# 5 articles

1
Siddhant Goenka's releases “Jaanley” which pours heart and souls into every beat

MUMBAI: In the world of indie music discovery, picture Kolkata as the stage, and imagine Siddhant Goenka as the charismatic lead, spinning tales with...read more

2
Mapping The Sky releases song and video for ‘Here And Not Her’ the title track from their upcoming debut album out on May 3

MUMBAI: Born and bred in Norman Oklahoma rock n’ roll newcomers Mapping The Sky have released a new song and video for “Here And Not Here,” the song...read more

3
Arindam and Soumita's Rendition of Raat Hamaari Toh is all set to Touch hearts

Soumita Saha's rendition of " Raat Hamaari Toh" is all set to touch hearts. The singer composer's cover of Raat Hamaari Toh original sung by K.S...read more

4
Universal Music India’s Revibe Presents "#BreakoutStar": a new-age platform for India's Next Singing Sensation exclusively on YouTube Shorts

MUMBAI: Universal Music India proudly announces the launch of "#BreakoutStar," a brand-new talent hunt to discover India's next singing sensation....read more

5
Alternative Rock Trio Please use Right Excuses release new single "Ride"

MUMBAI: After the acclaimed release of Pure Quarantine, which addressed psychological, dramatic and anxious outbursts due to the pandemic, where it...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games