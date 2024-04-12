Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori’s ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ is a must on your devotional playlist this Ram Navami

MUMBAI: The inimitable Sonu Nigam and motivational speaker cum singer Jaya Kishori come together for the first time ever for the devotional track ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ with T-Series. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo' is a soulful devotional melody which only further enhances the auspicious Ram Navami celebration with its soothing music and unparalleled vocals.
Raaj Aashoo’s music along with traditional as well as Seepi Jha’s heartfelt lyrics create a divine melody translating into an uplifting musical experience. Talking about the bhajan, Sonu Nigam said, “Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo is a widely popular devotional song and one which most of us have heard. This version has struck the perfect balance between adding a fresh musical element to it while staying true to the soul of the bhajan. I had a great time recording with Raaj Aashoo and Jaya Kishori ji and we are very happy with the end result.”
Jaya Kishori further adds, “Recording this beautiful bhakti geet with T-series and Sonu ji has been a great experience. T-Series has always been the frontrunner when it comes to devotional music and I can’t think of a better team to come together for this track.”
The coming together of T-Series, which has been a pioneer in devotional music for decades now along with iconic singers Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori make Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo the bhajan of the season that is bound to strike a chord with listeners.
