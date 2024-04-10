Sharmistha Chatterjee's 'Tilasmi Bahein' enchants audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi"

MUMBAI: Sharmistha Chatterjee, the versatile and internationally acclaimed vocalist, has once again captivated listeners with her enchanting vocals in the brand new song "Tilasmi Bahein" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Netflix series "Heeramandi".

With a career that spans across continents and genres, Sharmistha Chatterjee has established herself as a true powerhouse in the world of music. Hailing from Kolkata, Sharmistha Chatterjee's musical odyssey spans across continents and genres. From the enchanting melodies of Bulgarian folk songs and the rich tapestry of various world music styles to the intricate nuances of Hindustani classical and the vibrant fusion of Jazz, she has left an indelible mark internationally. Adding to her repertoire, she has graced the heart of Mumbai with her soul-stirring Bollywood melodies, showcasing her versatility and innate talent to captivate audiences worldwide.

In "Tilasmi Bahein", Sharmistha Chatterjee showcases her dynamic range and infectious energy, infusing the peppy dance track with her signature style and unparalleled talent. Her melodious vocals breathe life into the composition, elevating it to new heights and leaving audiences spellbound.

Notably, Sharmistha Chatterjee's collaboration with the renowned Pakistani group Mekaal Hasan Band has earned her widespread recognition. Her groundbreaking performance at Coke Studio Pakistan in 2015 solidified her status as a trailblazer in the industry, marking her as the first Indian singer to grace the prestigious platform.

Speaking about her latest endeavour, Sharmistha Chatterjee expressed her excitement, stating, "Its my honour and privilege to sing Tilasmi Bahein . My gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir , the master magician , not just for this huge opportunity but also for his stunning composition. The song is a perfect blend of world music meets commercial bollywood style with beautiful lyrics and was a delight to record . The song is trending now and I am delighted to see all the love pouring in”