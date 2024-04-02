RadioandMusic
News |  02 Apr 2024 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg drop debut collaboration

MUMBAI: Legends of the electronic music scene, Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg have come together for their first ever, much-anticipated collaboration, ‘I Haven’t Felt This Way’, out now via Moudaber’s InTheMood imprint.

A masterclass in production from two of the world’s greatest female techno talents, ‘I Haven’t Felt This Way’ is a warehouse-ready cut that sees Moudaber and Engberg masterfully mix a driving tech beat, with soaring pads and bright arpeggios alongside cavernous synths and sturdy drums for a track of truly titanic proportions.

2024 is set to be a momentous year for Nicole Moudaber as she prepares to celebrate 10 years of her InTheMood empire. Encompassing her imprint, weekly radio show and of course, her famed parties, Nicole’s infamous MOOD concept has helped her cement her reputation as one of techno’s finest tastemakers. Earlier this month Moudaber kicked off a year of celebrations in Denver and Miami, and the Queen of Techno plans to continue marking a decade of InTheMood with yet more cities to be added, as well as never before seen collabs both in the studio and on the stage.

Swedish powerhouse Ida Engberg comes off the back of an incredible 2023, with her MYSTIK club night at Ibiza's Club Chinois hosting the likes of Dubfire, Enzo Siragusa, Marco Faraone, Sven Vath and Sasha to rapturous response. No stranger to InTheMood, she released her ‘Tribute to Orange Clouds’ EP on the label last year, and this latest collaboration with Moudaber is sure to be music to their fans’ ears.

