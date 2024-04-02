ISOKNOCK to play The Sahara Tent for the duo’s Coachella debut

MUMBAI: JSloane Creative is honored to be handling press for the Coachella debut of ISOKNOCK - the special collaborative project of contemporary electronic music legends ISOxo and Knock2. The duo will perform at The Sahara Tent on Saturday April 13, and Saturday, April 20, following-up ISOxo’s surprise appearance at The DoLab Stage for Coachella 2023.

Known for their unexpected music drops and unannounced sets and appearances, the duo’s upcoming Coachella performance marks the fourth iteration of the ISOKNOCK pairing - now known as ISOKNOCK4. ISOKNOCK4 arrives on the heels of a series of impressive accomplishments, including last November’s four consecutive, sold-out performances at The Shrine in Los Angeles. With 20,000 total tickets sold, these milestone sets represented the 2nd most consecutive shows in The Shrine’s history.

ISOxo Presents kidsgonemad! Live at The Shrine

Recently, Knock2 also teamed up with RL Grime for a special collaborative performance at Ultra Music Festival 2024. Closing out an insanely-packed out Worldwide Stage on Saturday, March 23, Knock2 x RL Grime brought out ISOxo to debut an unreleased track between the three artists.

RL GRIME B2B KNOCK2 LIVE AT ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL MIAMI 2024

In addition to their forthcoming Coachella performance, ISOKNOCK4 is set to make headlining appearances in four cities in 2024, including their already-sold out show at Seattle’s WAMU Theatre (which has led to a second show added, with limited tickets still available) and a sold-out set underneath Brooklyn’s Kosciuszko Bridge.

Fellow San Diego-natives ISOxo and Knock2 have had parallel trajectories in the music industry. Having met as early teens at the San Diego County Fair, the two artists cultivated a strong friendship as they exploded in tandem onto the electronic music scene. Despite crafting their own individual fanbases, ISOxo and Knock2 have been anointed as peers pioneering a new wave of electronic music - a symbolic clustering that has resulted in a plethora of shared stages and music collaborations (such as the niteharts project, where the two remixed each other’s works).

Now, the two producers will debut ISOKNOCK at Coachella’s Sahara Tent - kick-starting this new era of ISOKNOCK4 on one of the world’s biggest stages.

ISOKNOCK tour dates

4/13/24 & 4/20/24: Indio, CA - Coachella 2024

5/3/24: Seattle, WA - WAMU

5/4/24: Seattle, WA - WAMU

5/18/24: Brooklyn, NY - Under The K Bridge Park

+ more TBA