RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Apr 2024 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

ISOKNOCK to play The Sahara Tent for the duo’s Coachella debut

MUMBAI: JSloane Creative is honored to be handling press for the Coachella debut of ISOKNOCK - the special collaborative project of contemporary electronic music legends ISOxo and Knock2. The duo will perform at The Sahara Tent on Saturday April 13, and Saturday, April 20, following-up ISOxo’s surprise appearance at The DoLab Stage for Coachella 2023.

Known for their unexpected music drops and unannounced sets and appearances, the duo’s upcoming Coachella performance marks the fourth iteration of the ISOKNOCK pairing - now known as ISOKNOCK4. ISOKNOCK4 arrives on the heels of a series of impressive accomplishments, including last November’s four consecutive, sold-out performances at The Shrine in Los Angeles. With 20,000 total tickets sold, these milestone sets represented the 2nd most consecutive shows in The Shrine’s history.

ISOxo Presents kidsgonemad! Live at The Shrine

Recently, Knock2 also teamed up with RL Grime for a special collaborative performance at Ultra Music Festival 2024. Closing out an insanely-packed out Worldwide Stage on Saturday, March 23, Knock2 x RL Grime brought out ISOxo to debut an unreleased track between the three artists.

RL GRIME B2B KNOCK2 LIVE AT ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL MIAMI 2024

In addition to their forthcoming Coachella performance, ISOKNOCK4 is set to make headlining appearances in four cities in 2024, including their already-sold out show at Seattle’s WAMU Theatre (which has led to a second show added, with limited tickets still available) and a sold-out set underneath Brooklyn’s Kosciuszko Bridge.

Fellow San Diego-natives ISOxo and Knock2 have had parallel trajectories in the music industry. Having met as early teens at the San Diego County Fair, the two artists cultivated a strong friendship as they exploded in tandem onto the electronic music scene. Despite crafting their own individual fanbases, ISOxo and Knock2 have been anointed as peers pioneering a new wave of electronic music - a symbolic clustering that has resulted in a plethora of shared stages and music collaborations (such as the niteharts project, where the two remixed each other’s works).

Now, the two producers will debut ISOKNOCK at Coachella’s Sahara Tent - kick-starting this new era of ISOKNOCK4 on one of the world’s biggest stages.

For pre-festival or on-site press inquiries, please email noah@jsloanecreative.com.

ISOKNOCK tour dates

4/13/24 & 4/20/24: Indio, CA - Coachella 2024

5/3/24: Seattle, WA - WAMU

5/4/24: Seattle, WA - WAMU

5/18/24: Brooklyn, NY - Under The K Bridge Park

+ more TBA

Tags
JSloane Creative ISOKNOCK music Singer
Related news
 | 02 Apr 2024

Percept ICE produces a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism at SATTE 2024

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Company of Percept Limited, created a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism at South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) held at the India Expo Centre in Noida from 22 – 24 February, 2024.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Chris Young celebrates album release and certifications with Fans, Friends and Family at Exclusive Party in Nashville

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young was joined by fans, friends and family for an exclusive album release party last week at Nashville’s Twelve Thirty Club.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Reminder - April 4th - 6th - Calgary - The Electric Highway Festival 2024 w/ Anciients, Dead Quiet, Hombre, Buffalo Bud Buster, Empress, Gnarwhal and more!

MUMBAI: The Electric Highway Festival returns April 4th to 6th in Calgary, AB at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW) for its 2024 edition with Canadian Juno Award-winning Vancouver band Anciients headlining the festival.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Angel Gabbana: Bridging Cultures Through Music

MUMBAI: The global music stage is gearing up to welcome an innovative and exciting project that transcends borders.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Techno Spirit at High Ultra Lounge - 6th & 7th April 2024

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away to the electrifying beats of these talented DJs as they come together to create an unforgettable experience at the High Ultra Lounge.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ikka Set to Drop Explosive Album 'Only Love Gets Reply' with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla!

MUMBAI: The rap sensation Ikka is gearing up to drop his new album 'Only Love Gets Reply' and it's going to be an absolute banger! And guess what?...read more

2
My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS), the representative body of authors, composers, and publishers of music dedicated to...read more

3
Stand Atlantic team up with PVRIS & Bruses for new single and video "GIRL$"

MUMBAI: Stand Atlantic are a force to be reckoned with as they announce their fourth studio album and a sparkling collab track with fellow alt pop...read more

4
Percept ICE produces a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism at SATTE 2024

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Company of Percept Limited, created a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism...read more

5
Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg drop debut collaboration

MUMBAI: Legends of the electronic music scene, Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg have come together for their first ever, much-anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games