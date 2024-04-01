RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Apr 2024 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

North Coast Music Festival unveils Phase 2 lineup additions for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just unveiled its stacked Phase 2 lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place Friday, August 30 - September 1, 2024 at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus.

The Phase 2 lineup features industry titans who will be making their North Coast debuts, including headliners such as GRAMMY-nominated house duo SIDEPIECE at the Shipyard Stage, Night Bass label head AC Slater (as a part of Tchami’s Confession label takeover), LA-based house producer Dr. Fresch at the Shipyard Stage, and hard-hitting bass virtuoso Crankdat at the Vega Stage.

The festival has also added a set from North Coast veteran/bitbird label boss San Holo, who is slated to perform at the bass-fueled Vega Stage on Sunday.

Additionally, North Coast will welcome a bevy of talented support acts to their Phase 2 lineup, such as German multi-instrumentalist BUNT. headlining the Fire Pit Stage, experimental bass don Jon Casey (as a part of the Brownies & Lemonade takeover), American singer/songwriter and producer Anabel Englund, experimental hip-hop wizard Bad Snacks, Canadian bass maestro Mythm, and downtempo bass DJ Supertask.

These Phase 2 additions join the festival’s already impressive roster which includes heavy-hitting headliners such as Above & Beyond, Alan Walker, Chase & Status, Dab the Sky (Dabin and Said The Sky), DJ Diesel (aka NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil), ILLENIUM, ISOKNOCK (ISOxo & Knock2), LSZEE (collaborative project of bass masters CloZee & LSDREAM), Seven Lions, SLANDER, Subtronics, Sullivan King, NO REDEMPTION (the special collaborative set from Tchami & Malaa), and Two Friends.

In addition to the new lineup additions, North Coast will also maintain its commitment to showcasing local emerging talent by adding 50+ names from Chicago and the greater Chicago area.
Since relocating to the spacious SeatGeek Stadium in 2021 to host nearly 90,000 attendees annually, North Coast has expanded its experimental art installation programming, and the 2024 edition will mark the return of popular additions.

Designed as a place for attendees to cool down and take a break, The Chill Dome will feature national touring acts in addition to yoga at the start of each day. The full soccer field dome will feature lasers, cushions, and air-conditioning complemented by DJs playing downtempo, lofi, and deep house.
Attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves in the pulsating beats at Incendia’s Fire Pit Stage, featuring striking geometric domes that shoot fire from their tops and contain ceilings with fire crawling above the fans.

North Coast will also feature the beloved NCMF Yacht Club - a boat placed in the General Admission crowd area of The Shipyard Stage, complete with a bar, rooftop viewing deck, and funky interior rooms free for all attendees to explore.

Following its successful 2023 debut, North Coast will welcome back Club Coast, a secret location speakeasy. Festival goers will be prompted to find Club Coast with daily location clues and passwords given through the North Coast app.

Last year, North Coast fans enjoyed the new addition of The Ferris Wheel, which will return in 2024 to elevate the overall festival experience for attendees. VIP tickets will include (1) free ride for the weekend, and Platinum VIP will include (1) free ride per day.

North Coast continues its celebrated legacy as forward-thinking curators of world-class talent, showcasing performances from dance music’s most in-demand acts. Aside from the musical offerings, North Coast invites Coasties to bask in the festival’s experiential programming, large-scale art offerings, and a plethora of food, beverage, and shopping vendors.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticketing options including three-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets and single-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets. North Coast also offers payment plan options as well. All tickets are available for purchase via https://www.northcoastfestival.com/

Tags
North Coast Music Festival Night Bass Anabel Englund Alan Walker Above & Beyond
Related news
 | 23 Mar 2024

Dutch Producer Thysma Graces purified records with Shiver EP

MUMBAI: Following his collaboration Frostbite with Corren Cavini last year, Dutch producer Thysma returns to Purified Records with his first label solo offering in the shape of his two-track Shiver EP – out now on Purified Records.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2024

Super Restaurant 'La Mar' sees global music legend Alan Walker attend the exclusive Pre-Launch party

MUMBAI: Global music legend Alan Walker made a special visit to La Mar at the exclusive ‘By-Invite’ Only pre-launch party held on March 20, 2024, and enthralled guests with a half hour special performance of his hit songs.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2024

Alan Walker announces his biggest ever India Tour with Sunburn

MUMBAI: One of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music scene, Alan Walker will be bringing his largest ever tour to India later this year, produced by Asia’s biggest electronic music festival, Sunburn.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

Alan Walker crafts team song for RCB ahead Of IPL 2024

MUMBAI: Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create a first-of-its-kind team song ahead of the upcoming season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

read more
 | 01 Feb 2024

North Coast Music Festival unveils stacked Phase 1 lineup for 2024 edition, boasting 25 debut acts

MUMBAI : Chicagoland’s premier electronic music event, North Coast Music Festival, has revealed a star-studded Phase 1 lineup for the event’s 14th installment, which will take place from Friday, August 30 - September 1, 2024, at SeatGeek Stadium.

read more

RnM Biz

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Netherlands Unite in epic fashion as Hardwell, Blasterjaxx & Maddix Release ‘16’

MUMBAI: Three of the biggest and most requested producers in the EDM scene right now in Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix join forces on this show-...read more

2
Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now

MUMBAI: Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to captivate audiences and evoke...read more

3
Wynk Studio acknowledged for enabling independent artists in India

 MUMBAI: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Indian independent music industry, the Indian Independent Record Labels Association (...read more

4
Abhay Deol-PIA embark on a fantastical escapade in 'Follow the Toad'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, actor Abhay Deol joins forces with emerging international EDM artist PIA in the visually stunning music...read more

5
North Coast Music Festival unveils Phase 2 lineup additions for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just unveiled its stacked Phase 2 lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place Friday, August 30 - September 1,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games