North Coast Music Festival unveils Phase 2 lineup additions for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just unveiled its stacked Phase 2 lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place Friday, August 30 - September 1, 2024 at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus.

The Phase 2 lineup features industry titans who will be making their North Coast debuts, including headliners such as GRAMMY-nominated house duo SIDEPIECE at the Shipyard Stage, Night Bass label head AC Slater (as a part of Tchami’s Confession label takeover), LA-based house producer Dr. Fresch at the Shipyard Stage, and hard-hitting bass virtuoso Crankdat at the Vega Stage.

The festival has also added a set from North Coast veteran/bitbird label boss San Holo, who is slated to perform at the bass-fueled Vega Stage on Sunday.

Additionally, North Coast will welcome a bevy of talented support acts to their Phase 2 lineup, such as German multi-instrumentalist BUNT. headlining the Fire Pit Stage, experimental bass don Jon Casey (as a part of the Brownies & Lemonade takeover), American singer/songwriter and producer Anabel Englund, experimental hip-hop wizard Bad Snacks, Canadian bass maestro Mythm, and downtempo bass DJ Supertask.

These Phase 2 additions join the festival’s already impressive roster which includes heavy-hitting headliners such as Above & Beyond, Alan Walker, Chase & Status, Dab the Sky (Dabin and Said The Sky), DJ Diesel (aka NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil), ILLENIUM, ISOKNOCK (ISOxo & Knock2), LSZEE (collaborative project of bass masters CloZee & LSDREAM), Seven Lions, SLANDER, Subtronics, Sullivan King, NO REDEMPTION (the special collaborative set from Tchami & Malaa), and Two Friends.

In addition to the new lineup additions, North Coast will also maintain its commitment to showcasing local emerging talent by adding 50+ names from Chicago and the greater Chicago area.

Since relocating to the spacious SeatGeek Stadium in 2021 to host nearly 90,000 attendees annually, North Coast has expanded its experimental art installation programming, and the 2024 edition will mark the return of popular additions.

Designed as a place for attendees to cool down and take a break, The Chill Dome will feature national touring acts in addition to yoga at the start of each day. The full soccer field dome will feature lasers, cushions, and air-conditioning complemented by DJs playing downtempo, lofi, and deep house.

Attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves in the pulsating beats at Incendia’s Fire Pit Stage, featuring striking geometric domes that shoot fire from their tops and contain ceilings with fire crawling above the fans.

North Coast will also feature the beloved NCMF Yacht Club - a boat placed in the General Admission crowd area of The Shipyard Stage, complete with a bar, rooftop viewing deck, and funky interior rooms free for all attendees to explore.

Following its successful 2023 debut, North Coast will welcome back Club Coast, a secret location speakeasy. Festival goers will be prompted to find Club Coast with daily location clues and passwords given through the North Coast app.

Last year, North Coast fans enjoyed the new addition of The Ferris Wheel, which will return in 2024 to elevate the overall festival experience for attendees. VIP tickets will include (1) free ride for the weekend, and Platinum VIP will include (1) free ride per day.

North Coast continues its celebrated legacy as forward-thinking curators of world-class talent, showcasing performances from dance music’s most in-demand acts. Aside from the musical offerings, North Coast invites Coasties to bask in the festival’s experiential programming, large-scale art offerings, and a plethora of food, beverage, and shopping vendors.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticketing options including three-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets and single-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets. North Coast also offers payment plan options as well. All tickets are available for purchase via https://www.northcoastfestival.com/